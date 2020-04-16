Step-by-step instruction: How to open an online jewelry store

This article is a storehouse of useful information for those who make jewelry themselves or want to start selling jewelry. So if you are going to trade jewelry online, then you have to look for the best thailand jewelry manufacturers and know about how to open an online jewelry store yourself.

How and what jewelry can you trade online?

There is a way to trade jewelry or items with semiprecious stones: jasper, coral, agates, amber and others. Even zirconium imitating diamonds belongs to semiprecious stones.

Now on the market there are enough craftsmen who make and sell high-quality jewelry. So you have to look for reliable suppliers, negotiate a partnership, and get started.

How to open an online jewelry store?

Focus on exclusivity

Be sure to emphasize that you trade in unique products made in one copy. It often happens that the client finds the decoration they like and asks to repeat the design.

Develop an author’s style

Think of a corporate identity that makes your jewelry stand out from thousands of others. Order a unique website design or use ready-made templates. Together with the designer, develop a logo, invent your own slogan. Use the basic design elements – corporate colours, logo, slogan – wherever you can: on the site, in public on social networks, business cards and packaging packages.

Study competitors

To get around competitors, conduct an audit of their resources – study the site, pages on social networks, read interviews of successful masters. Look, what marketing tools do they use to promote: hold sales, contests among subscribers, make discounts, or maybe they travel on a unique design?

Select the target audience

Decide what target audience you are counting on. If your horse is delicate elegant jewelry, young girls, brides, and romantic people will surely like them. If you like large bright jewelry – offer it to eccentric persons, creative personalities. Ethnic motifs, floral and wood elements will appeal to fans of all natural. Glass and plastic will be bought up by modern stylish men and women who keep up with the times.

Conclusion: Product descriptions and photos

Remember, you are not selling jewelry, but emotions. So, write tasty descriptions, do not forget to photograph the product from all sides. By the way, in the jewelry segment, photos on models work perfectly – it is important for customers to see how jewelry looks on a real person. Pose for yourself, invite a friend and take all the jewelry on a professional camera.