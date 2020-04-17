How polished plasters have catered to different tastes of the individuals?

As far as interior designing is concerned, people have their own set of imaginations and desires. You may like hanging ball lights and some may like chandelier lights. It is an undeniable fact that every class is universal. One of the best examples of such a class is Venetian plasters which you can see here. Though Venetian plasters were used in the 16th century and it was evident on the walls of Greece and Italy, these plasters have made a huge comeback in the market because of its high demand by the customers. The credit however goes to the Romans for creating the technique of application and some of the magnificent interiors out of it.

Venetian plasters are very popular among the architects and the designers because it is an everlasting material. Another reason for its high demand among the designers is that the polish is of high quality and can reflect natural and artificial light. Because of its ability to reflect, it creates a sense of bigger spaces than they actually are. The dark spaces get lighted up with its natural reflection. This is one of the reasons why most of the five star properties make use of this coating for wall finishes.

Venetian plaster: Captivating hearts across the globe

The uncanny ability of Polished Plaster is one of the reasons why thousands of people across the globe prefer Venetian plaster for interior decors. This high end product is capable of adding serenity and relaxation to the room. You can visit this website to know more about Venetian plasters. The unique durable finish and appearance of this plaster is what makes it so famous among various designers. Also, it is easy to maintain, functional and can has a wide application range. It can be used in museums, five star hotels, homes, art galleries etc.

Venetian plaster is captivating heart across the globe because of its amazing benefits. The composition of the material can be changed depending on the taste and preference of an individual. There is a way by which the appearance can be altered.

Color combinations– Usually the natural color will depend upon the amount of water and limestone used for the mixture. The color varieties can range from brown, white, grey and beige. However, as per customer needs, the colors can be changed by adding in more aggregates. You can opt for any color that you want- blue, green, red, yellow etc.