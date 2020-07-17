The Age Of On Demand Reviews
Unfortunately, the title of “master” that the critic receives ends up harming his work. Cannes-winning films, critically acclaimed, are almost always despised by the general public and the blockbuster and totally commercial film, loved by the public, is sometimes despised by critics. This clash, especially between renowned critics and the public, is unlikely to cease to exist, since this same public insists on not trying to understand the reason for that note or to understand the critic’s past work. It is no different with films. The use of the on demand reviews comes more with the following information.
The Progress of the Film Quality
Observing the director’s past work demonstrates his style and technique, and this sometimes influences much more than criticism. When the public saw that Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastain and Sean Penn were in the same film, curiosity hit and rushed to theaters,but they forgot to see that Terrence Malick is the director of ‘Tree of Life’ (2011). Malick is a technical director with important films and a strong appeal in big awards, like Cannes. The critics only praised it, but because it is an artistic film, the general public felt betrayed and disappointed, we do not understand the praise.
The New Critics
With the coming of the internet, new doors for new critics were opened, a space that allows anyone to open their mouths. This is not a prohibition, but it is important to emphasize that a certain repertoire is necessary before exposing an opinion, so that it is minimally grounded. The professional critic that of magazines and newspapers, is gradually disappearing, either because of technology or because of the daze in the face of new opinion makers on the internet. Even if this is not all bad, it is also far from being extremely positive, especially when low-skilled people expose their opinions and / or ideologies to a mass of followers.
- Criticism is a fundamental part of what we mean by cinema. For example, ‘Batman vs Superman’ (2016) may have had a negative performance in the critics, but it was thanks to it that it became the most talked about film of the year so far. The criticism needed, but needs to adapt again. In the same way that criticism has undergone changes in the past in terms of its language and expression, these days it cannot be different.
- Critics of classic media have not yet found their place today, are still overshadowed by big names on the internet and suffer to have their texts recognized by the general public. Roger Eberts spirit needs to be part of the critical milieu again. A light and sincere criticism is without an extremely technical language. An objective criticism is far from being sold. That’s cinema, is to discuss, analyze and debate, is there anything more beautiful in cinema than that? We are going to criticize, because the critic cannot cease to exist and the public cannot allow himself to be influenced, he has to doubt, outline his opinion and present his points. Although there are professionals, we must remain critical.