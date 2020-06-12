The Importance of Proper Licensing During Your Next Construction Project

Proper licensing is needed for construction projects to avoid disastrous legal issues. When involved in any construction project, make sure you are always doing things the right way.

Those without the proper licensing can face potential ramifications that could be severe such as fines and penalties, some even coming with criminal penalties.

How to Avoid Penalties

Each state will have its own set of rules when it comes to construction licensing. Look at each state to read through its current licensing requirements along with the penalties associated with not having a proper license.

However, even though states have different regulations, all of them require the proper license or face harsh punishments. And in the end, it is never worth the risk.

Who Needs a License?

Again, this usually differs from state to state, but the majority of states require that general contractors and specialty contractors are required to have a license to submit a bid for a construction project and to perform any work.

Important Examples to Learn From

Let’s take a look at a case from the past where construction licensing came into play.

Back in 2012, the Twenty-Nine Palms Enters. Corp. v. Bardos case came up. A tribal corporation made the mistake of hiring an unlicensed contractor to do work on a road and parking lot for a casino. The contractor completed the work, but the California Court of Appeals ordered the unlicensed contractor to pay the tribal corporation back what they paid him in the amount of $750,000 due to being unlicensed.

As you can see, it is important to obtain the proper license before starting a construction project.