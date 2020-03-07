The men and their Sexual Urges

For a long time, the opinion stubbornly persisted that men would like to have an always-ready partner with a dream body during sex, who is willing and open to everything. Fortunately, this cliché has since been refuted. But the question remains: how to please a man?

What is “good in bed” for one, the other may not find it good at all, because logically, men also have different tastes and preferences. But they agree on some points. Read here what men really like in bed. Because surprise that doesn’t even have much to do with the lousy old cliché:

When the woman gets her money’s worth

Because of men it would only be about their own lust. The ‘orgasm gap’ between men and women is still a sad reality, but this imbalance of orgasm in women and men shouldn’t really be because men are primarily concerned with their sense of pleasure during sex.

In the “Simplified Sex” study by the polling institute TNS Healthcare, 72 percent of those surveyed stated that they felt responsible for their partner’s sexual satisfaction and around two thirds even stated that their partner’s pleasure played a central role in their own satisfaction plays.

One word: blowjob

Some women like to do it, others find it terrible. But for men, the blowjob is at the top of the list when it comes to the latest sexual practices. There are men who even risk marriage and career for a blowjob (we remember Bill Clinton). In a Forsa survey, two thirds of the men said they wanted more oral sex in the passive role, of course. Using the Sex toys is important there too.

So blowjob is an issue for men and you don’t have to think about it long to understand why. It is fun, he does not have to make an effort, he does not run the risk of unintentionally becoming a father and he can feel like a king when the woman kneels in front of him to spoil him.

On a deeper level, however, it is also about love and acceptance. Many men experience the blowjob as an expression of love from their partner, since oral sex is only about him. In addition, men in oral sex also think to a certain extent whether they smell good, taste, whether their partner has fun with it, etc. This means that if they get a blow job, their partner fully accepts them. And that feels indescribably good for men too.

Self-awareness also seems to be the key to success in bed. Men want a woman who also knows sexually what she wants and is not afraid to communicate clearly. Nothing is more unattractive than a woman who lies motionless in bed, actually has no desire and only thinks about whether her partner can see her supposed problem area.