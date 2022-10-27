The Perfect Brow Embroidery In Singapore For Your Face Shape

Hold on! Are you planning to get eyebrow services? Whether it is eyebrow microblading, embroidery, or tinting in Singapore, it is essential to know which brow shape works best for your face shape. Having the perfect brow shape can instantly give you a boost and save you time from using brow products.

If you want to create the perfect eyebrow shape that can complement your face, here are some tips and tricks to help you before scheduling a brow embroidery in Singapore.

FOR THE ROUND-SHAPED FACE

Since the round face has slightly outward curves, your cheekbones are your best features! When getting brow embroidery in Singapore, you should have it shaped with high arches. This shape can help elongate your face, making it appear less round.

FOR THE HEART-SHAPED FACE

For people with heart-shaped faces, the best brow embroidery in Singapore to go for is soft and natural shape. Some heart-shaped pegs to inspire you are Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

FOR THE SQUARE-SHAPED FACE

If you have a square face shape, your eyebrow embroidery goal in Singapore should appear thick, angular, and well-defined, creating a balance between your linear features and softening your face appearance.

FOR THE DIAMOND-SHAPED FACE

Acurved brow embroidery in Singaporewill look naturally soft for a diamond face shape. Since diamond-shaped faces have fuller and broader areas, curved brows can help soften these facial lines and balance areas.

FOR THE OVAL-SHAPED FACE

For the oval-shaped face, nothing looks better than natural-arched brows. When getting eyebrow embroidery in Singapore,stick with naturally arched brows and slightly thickened brow hair to create a soft shape in the cheeks and jaws.

Now, you got it all figured out! Knowing which brow shape works best for your face shape can help you for your following eyebrow embroidery sessions in Singapore.Having perfect eyebrows can also step up your brow gaming and keep them looking banging all day long.

