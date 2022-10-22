3 Semi-Truck Breakdowns You Need to Know

If you’re new to the trucking world, or even if you’ve been driving for a while, it’s important to know about the most common semi-truck breakdowns. That way, you can be prepared for anything that comes your way and avoids a costly and time-consuming breakdown. In this article, we’ll cover three of the most common semi-truck breakdowns and what you can do to prevent them.

1. Tire Blowouts

One of the most common semi-truck breakdowns is a tire blowout. Tire blowouts can occur for a number of reasons, including overloading, improper inflation, and hitting a pothole or other object in the road. To prevent tire blowouts, it’s important to regularly check your tires for wear and tear. You should also make sure that your tires are properly inflated and that you’re not carrying more weight than they’re rated for. Apart from this, getting in touch with a truck breakdown service in Gainesville will help you, as these services are always ready to come to your rescue. And, in case you experience a tire blowout, pull over to the side of the road as soon as possible and call for help.

2. Engine Failure

Engine failure is another common semi-truck breakdown that can be caused by a number of things, including overheating, low oil levels, and fuel contamination. It’s important to regularly check your engine oil levels and keep an eye on the temperature gauge to avoid this type of breakdown. Additionally, checking out the common causes of truck problems that cause breakdowns will help you to be more cautious. If you do experience engine failure, call for help immediately and do not try to restart the engine, as this could cause further damage and delay repairs.

3. Transmission Failure

A broken transmission can be caused by a number of things, but the most common cause is overheating. When your transmission overheats, it breaks down the fluid and causes the gears to slip. This can lead to expensive repairs or even complete replacement of the transmission. If you notice your transmission temperature rising, pull over to the side of the road and turn off the engine. Once the engine is cool, check the fluid levels and add more if needed. If the problem persists, call for help, and do not try to drive the truck.

Wrapping Up

These are just a few of the most common semi-truck breakdowns. Knowing about them allows you to be prepared for anything that comes your way and avoid costly repairs. Remember to regularly maintain your truck and keep an eye out for any potential problems. And if you do experience a breakdown, call for help right away.