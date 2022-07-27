The Popularity Of Rolex Daytona Watches 

It was first introduced to the world in 1963 to fulfill the requirements of professional racers. The Cosmograph Daytona (โร เล็ก ซ์ เด โท น่า, which is a term in Thai) is for the folks who enjoy riding and going swift. It has various styles and materials, such as a dial fashioned from a black metallic meteorite and a rare and unique natural substance from outer space—the black chronograph counters at 3.6 and 9. The Rolex Daytona consists of a dial with a tachymeter which facilitates measuring the speed of about 400 kilometers per hour.

It is a very reliable watch. On most models, the term is inscribed as “Daytona” in red near the top of the bottommost sub-dial. This particular name is very popular with those who follow the motor racing car events. It is a symbolic representation of the famous event of Florida’s Daytona International Speedway. In 1959 the speedway was set up when the most significant NASCAR race occurred. The series has many collections, and they differ in price.

Why Choose Rolex Daytona??

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum with Ice dial and Baguette Diamond Index hold the highest position, and the model number is 116506LN. The model had a scratch-free chestnut brown ring and incredibly tough ceramic. The model had effective corrosion resistance and was impervious to the ultraviolet rays, which have the power to degrade the color. The model’s unique features come with a pricing of about $82 500. The other popular models are the Lemon dial Paul Newman Daytona which is popular among the customers.

The Other Varieties Of Rolex Daytona

The most sought-after watch besides Daytona Rose Gold is the proprietary red and pink gold alloy known as Everose gold in the industry. The manufacturers use stainless steel for making the watches. Recently it stopped producing a few stainless versions of the Rolex Daytona. The other two variations of Daytona Reference #116520which had a white dial, and another one had a black dial.

The two latest models incorporate the company’s modern Cerachrom bezels and are made of high-density ceramic materials. These are the most demandable models from the series, but now they are replaced with reference numbers # 116500LN Black and 116500LN White.

After these two had launched in the market, it proved the potentiality of Rolex watches. The presentation is so perfect that hardly any other company can replace the product. They may be the most challenging watches to be located right now; one has to wait for a more extended period.