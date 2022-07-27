Why Wear A Watch & Some Facts About Watches

Watches have been around for more than 500 years, Peter Heinlein created the watch in the 15th century. Since then the watches have evolved dramatically, especially in the last 100 years when the watches now carry more meaning than ever. It is no more about if your watch works? or if your watch shows the right time?

Watches have become a sign of status and a way which creates an image in other people's minds about your personality. For instance, studies have shown a person who wears a watch is perceived as a punctual person.

Why You Need Them

Influence On Others

Wearing a watch creates your personality in other people’s eyes. Multiple studies have shown its effect on other people’s minds like yours are seen as punctual, of high standards, dependable person, and more open to conversions.

Influence On Wearer

If you wear a watch it can also have some influence on your mind as per your image or value you relate to watches. For example, you can feel confident in a crowd, you come as a bold person, more likely to start conversions as it gives you an open body language towards others.

Successful

In many ways, the watch can show you as a successful person. Because watches also make a sign of status in society. Which makes people relate them to success in the world.

Facts About Watches

Initially, wristwatches were meant for women as women do not carry any pocket watches. The pocket watches were dominating the whole market just 100 years ago, then the women’s wrist came into the picture which changed the standards forever.

The wrist watches have been used in wars. Since the watches help the soldiers to be in synchronized the timing to act and made it easy to carry on the wrist rather than in pockets.

The meaning of better in the watches market is not considered with its functions but it is more about the craftsmanship that has been done on the watch.

Since the birth of something which we can call watches, they have been on a continuous journey of evolution. It begins with just a tool to create a time relationship with people which slowly evolved into a sign of status with time-person relation.

And now it finally offers all the mentioned things with a dynamic application or usage as per the occasions.