There are several things to know before hiring a water damage restoration company. Here are some of them: The steps involved in water damage restoration, the costs, and the Insurance paperwork. Below are some of the most important things to know before hiring a water damage restoration company. Make sure you follow all steps carefully and contact your insurance company to file for reimbursement. In addition, you should disinfect the damaged area after water damage restoration. Use bleach to kill bacteria and stop mold growth.

Steps involved in water damage restoration

When you have a flood or water damage incident, it is essential to call a professional for help with the cleanup. It is necessary to call a professional because water damage will continue to spread and worsen over time if not dealt with promptly. Water damage mitigation includes removing standing water and tarping off affected areas. In addition, professional restoration companies use ozone generators, dehumidifiers, and other tools to eliminate the threat of further water damage and mold growth.

Water damage restoration may involve simple drywall repairs and carpet cleaning, depending on the amount of damage. More extensive water damage may require the reconstruction of affected areas. While minor water damage may only require a bucket and mop, large building areas will need a wet/dry shop vacuum and a pump. Fortunately, many water damage restoration companies can handle both the initial mitigation and the reconstruction phase of water damage. A single company can take the entire process, saving you time and money.

Health hazards

While floodwaters are an immediate disaster, the health hazards associated with excess moisture in a home go beyond aesthetics. Extra moisture encourages the growth of microorganisms, including mold. In addition, standing water can result in airborne problems. Therefore, proper cleanup and restoration should prioritize health, as water and mold pose severe risks. Here are some tips to keep in mind during water damage restoration. Read on to learn about the health risks of water damage.

Before beginning water damage restoration, the contractor must determine the category hazard. For example, black water contains toxic substances that can cause illnesses like Weil’s disease, hepatitis, acute respiratory diseases, and tetanus. Moreover, the water may have high levels of chemicals and fungi. Hence, cleanup should be done as soon as possible. However, if the water has high levels of contaminants, restoration professionals should disinfect the affected areas with special equipment.

Cost

How much does water damage restoration cost? The cost of water mitigation and repair depends on many factors. The size of the affected area, amount of sitting water, and type of water all play a role. In some cases, you may need mold removal and reconstruction. The more water that stays in the area will also increase the cost of restoration. The restoration process can take just hours or even days, depending on the severity of the damage and your timeline.

The cost of water damage restoration depends on the kind of water that infiltrated your property. The dirtier the water, the higher the price. There are three categories of water damage: category 1 costs $3.75 per square foot, category 2 costs $5.25 per square foot, and category 3 costs nearly $8 per square foot. In general, clean water damages are more accessible to repair than floods, so the cost of clean water damage restoration is low.

Insurance paperwork

Before water damage restoration, you should gather evidence of your property’s damages. Photographs or videos are the most compelling proof. Take close-up pictures to show just how much damage has been caused by water. If possible, save receipts for everything you’ll need for the repair process. Having a detailed inventory will help you make sure you claim every single item. After all, a good insurance claim is based on concrete evidence.

Save receipts for water damage restoration services, repairs, and temporary lodgings. The insurance company will inspect the damage and determine the amount of money they will pay. If you start reconstruction before getting approval, you might not receive any compensation. This is because insurance claims are an extensive and lengthy process. Therefore, it’s essential to be patient while the insurance company assesses the damage and determines how much you need to pay.