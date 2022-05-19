What Is Rigid Core Vinyl Flooring?

If you plan to install vinyl flooring in your home, you may be wondering the difference between rigid core flooring and SPC. You can also learn about Luxury vinyl tile, SPC, and Karndean’s rigid core flooring. Read on to find out the benefits of rigid core flooring. Here are some common misconceptions about this type of flooring:

SPC

SPC rigid core vinyl flooring offers high resistance to water, stains, and other common household issues. It’s waterproof and resistant to micro scratches core also provides excellent support for vinyl planks. Rigid core LVP floors are made with five main layers to increase overall strength, while the attached underlayment makes installation much easier and cheaper. SPC floors also offer sound and vapour barrier properties. This makes them perfect for high-traffic areas.

The dense core of SPC rigid vinyl flooring provides outstanding impact resistance and durability. SPC rigid core flooring is easy to clean, requiring only occasional mopping and regular cleaning. It also resists fading and has excellent resistance to direct sunlight. However, hardwood flooring adds the most value to a home. SPC rigid core vinyl flooring comes in a wide range of colors and designs. There are so many benefits to this type of flooring that it’s hard to choose just one.

Kardean

The latest click-locking floating floor, rigid core by Kardean, is the perfect alternative to laminate and engineered hardwood click floors. This luxury vinyl floor features realistic wood-like designs and conceals imperfections in the subfloor. K-Core technology allows the flooring to be installed over most existing hard surfaces, including uneven subfloors. Here’s how it works:

First, this product is easy to install. Its unique design makes it simple to install. It comes with pre-attached backing that adds warmth and reduces sound. It is then easy to snap each board into place. The wear layer is 12 mil and the panels are 2mm thick. You can purchase a sample of the flooring and check its durability before purchasing it. You can also choose from different colours and patterns to suit the style and décor of your room.

If you’re looking for a flooring that’s easy to install and durable, Kardean’s rigid core collection is for you. This flooring comes in 48″ x 7″ planks and uses a patented click-locking system. It is 30% faster than other floor types and preserves existing hard floors. And what’s best, it’s environmentally friendly! You can install the flooring yourself or hire a professional to do it.

Karndean’s rigid core vinyl flooring

Rigid core is the latest floating click floor. An ideal alternative to laminate and engineered hardwood click floors, it offers the durability and realistic wood-look designs of luxury vinyl with the installation ease of a click floor. Rigid core is designed to be installed over most existing hard surfaces, including uneven subfloors. The K-Core technology allows you to lay this flooring over any existing flooring, even those with unevenness.

The manufacturing process is also quite straightforward, allowing you to find products that mimic a specific look. For example, if you want Texas white ash flooring, you simply search for a Karndean product. You do not need to sort through confusing product names to find the right option. Although the company is not an exclusive brand, you can find Karndean vinyl plank flooring at many retail stores. You won’t find it at big-box stores.

Luxury vinyl tile

If you’re looking to add a luxury feel to your home, consider installing a Luxury rigid core vinyl tile floor. Unlike traditional flooring, this type of luxury vinyl tile has its own self-adhesive backing. Moreover, the rigid core of the flooring doesn’t need to be installed over a subfloor that is too hard or uneven. To avoid structural issues, you can install a new luxury vinyl floor over an existing one.

Another benefit of rigid core luxury vinyl tile flooring is its sturdiness. Its tough, rigid core design makes it highly resistant to scuffs and scratches. Its surface is 100 per cent waterproof, and the luxury rigid core vinyl flooring is also more comfortable to walk on than traditional tile or hardwood. It is also easy to install and requires very little maintenance. Luxury rigid core vinyl tile flooring is a great choice for a home, and it will not break your budget.