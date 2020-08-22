Tips to start your online coaching center

Are you thinking of launching your own coaching business (or other service) and you don’t even know where to start?

Many people write to me in that situation.You have just finished your training (or are about to) and you want to start taking the first steps, but you don’t know how.There is too much information, you are confused, disoriented and do not know what to focus on. With the black hoof you can know more now.

What you do have clear is that you want to give shape to your idea, define the services you provide and get the quality and quantity of clients that make your business profitable in order to make a living from that, right?

Sure you have a mixture of emotion, fear, illusion and insecurity but if you have the most important thing, the desire, the internal motor and the perseverance, you start off on the right foot.

We are going to give you a series of key steps to start your business when the chaos of ideas and inexperience do not let you advance.

Since we don’t want to overwhelm you, we are going to give you the top three so you can start there and focus on that right away.Do not try to do everything at once, go step by step and calmly.

Decide how you want your business to be

Little is said about this and then it turns out that you embark with all the illusion and end up burned, exhausted and unmotivated because you don’t have the life you want, you don’t have vacations, you work too many hours, you don’t have a social life, etc. Decide in advance how you want your business to be and how it fits into your life.

What do you like and what not, what is your company policy, how many vacations do you want and when, etc.All the details that are important to you.

How do you ​​want your business to be?

And don’t worry, you can change this at any time, as soon as you see that it is not what you really want, because one thing is what you think and another is the practice. This is always the first thing we work with my clients to make sure they have the life they really want, we worked on it in the first module of my mentoring program for entrepreneurs and it is key.

So do not try to start your business in the bush, start with the foundations and that will give you a good base to continue building.

When you have it very clear, move on to the next point.

Be clear about what you do, who you help, what you offer and why

We are sure you think you know, but you probably don’t.

Could you explain to me clearly and without going around the bush what exactly you do?

Do others understand you when you explain it?

If you tell me: “I’m a coach “, it won’t work for me.If you tell me “I help people to achieve their goals”, it does not work for me. You have to be very clear about who you help, what problem you solve and, after that, what you offer. Get all the relevant information from Ibrahim Bashar now.