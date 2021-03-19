Top FAQs on visiting a dermatologist in Singapore

A Dermatologist is a medical doctor that specialists in treating conditions that involve the skin, hair, and nails. A dermatologist can diagnose and treat more than 3,000 different types of skin conditions. Patients can visit a dermatologist for any skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, etcetera.

1. What exactly does a dermatologist do?

A dermatologist treats skin-related conditions. Dermatologist in Singapore can be categorised into a medical and cosmetic dermatologist. A medical dermatologist focuses on diagnosing and treating server skin problems and diseases while a cosmetics dermatologist focuses on aesthetic treatments that improve skin conditions. In general, a dermatologist job is to diagnose and treat any skin problems or diseases that a patient has.

2. How much does it cost to see a dermatologist in Singapore?

The cost of seeing a dermatologist in Singapore varies from public hospitals to private clinic. The estimated cost for a consultation for the public route would be around $36. That does not include the price of the medication. The public route would be cheaper but the doctor is allocated to you. For the public route, the doctors are usually trainees and they would not have the same amount of experience as a specialist. The cost of private clinics can range from $120 to $160. This also does not include medication. However, for a private clinic, you would be able to choose the specialist of your choice.

3. Is it worth going to see a dermatologist?

A few skin conditions can be easily treated safely from the comfort of your own home. However, some conditions require care from a specialist. There are many reasons that might require you to schedule an appointment with a dermatologist. The few reasons include acne, skin cancer, and many more. When the over counter medication for acne does not work, seeing a dermatologist will allow you to get effective treatment. A dermatologist can screen you for skin cancer and observe for any changes in your body. Overall, it is worth seeing a dermatologist when at-home treatments do not work.

4. Do dermatologist pop pimples?

Yes! In fact, only a dermatologist should pop pimples. When the pimple is left alone, it will heal by itself in 3 to 7 days. However, when popped improperly, it might lead to it lingering there for longer or even scarring. To remove large and/or painful pimples, a dermatologist might have to make an incision and drain the bacteria from within. It would be hard for you to do it on your own as there might be a risk of an infection and scarring.

5. Does Polyclinic have a dermatologist?

Yes, there are dermatologists in Polyclinics. Patients with less urgent and complex skin conditions can visit the dermatologist in Polyclinics. Instead of making a separate trip to the National Skin Centre, patients can easily access a dermatologist in a nearby Polyclinic.

6. What to know before going to a dermatologist in Singapore?

It is important to be prepared before going to a dermatologist. The first thing to do is to list down all the current medications you have been using. This allows the dermatologist to plan out a treatment that fits you best and avoid medication that doesn’t work for you.