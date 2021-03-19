WHAT MAKES A GOOD HOME GYM FLOORING?

A gym floor suffers the most use during workouts and exercises. Every activity is done on it, including jumping, squatting, standing, running, lifting, and again, it holds every gym equipment no matter how heavy it is. As such, your gym floor has an impact on your workout experience. Proper gymnasium flooring is the most crucial part of a gym.

Please do not compare your home gym floor to any other part of your house as it will see use that no other floor in your home has seen. Your home gymnasium flooring can directly impact the usability and enjoyability of the space. You must consider different things when looking for a proper gym floor, which depends on your individual needs. This guide informs you of the considerations to make to help you choose the best gymnasium flooring that meets your unique needs.

Sufficient grip

Your gym flooring should provide sufficient grip for the feet and allow for some degree of sliding so that you can move naturally when working out. The excellent grip also prevents the movement of gym equipment such as the treadmill as you work out. Remember that gym equipment such as your bench, rower, power rack, squat rack, and other heavy gym equipment will sit on the gym floor, and nothing is annoying than having to reposition gym equipment after a few minutes of using it. For instance, your squat rack acts as your spotter, so it’s not supposed to move around as you work out.

Comfort

A gym floor should provide enough comfort when doing exercises that require you to lie down or sit, such as yoga exercises. Floor presses, stretch-ups, sitting, push-ups are done on the floor. Having the right type of gym flooring makes such activities enjoyable and comfortable to your body, unlike a cement floor that makes it hard to do such workouts. A comfortable gym floor minimizes impact on your back, hands, and knees to avoid injury and make things easier on your body as well.

Impact absorption

In a home gym, you are going to be using things such as dumbbells, kettlebells while at the same time dropping weights n the floor. You can’t allow such things to be bouncing back at you as they can injure your feet. So you should choose a proper gym floor that absorbs the shock and keeps the weights where you drop them.

Smooth surface

The last thing you want on your gym flooring is to see uneven joints or seams. You do not want uneven footing, so it should be smooth to prevent any stumbling or tripping.

Safe for your equipment

A suitable gym flooring should be able to protect your gym equipment. Remember that your gym equipment is an investment, and you will continue buying more to stock your home gym adequately. This equipment will drop on the floor, get knocked around, scrape, and the floor should be good enough to prevent wear and tear.

Durable

Even if you work out only a few times a week, a good home gym floor should be durable. It handles heavy traffic and vigorous use, so the material should provide much-needed strength and durability.

Final words

The nicer your home gym floor is, the more you will want to use it, and the more you stay fit.