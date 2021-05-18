What are Stainless Steel Flexible Hoses?

If the activities of your business involve the transfer or transport of gases or liquids – including chemicals and other volatile or corrosive substances – you’ll understand how vital it is to have access to a flow solution that is study, safe and easy to manage.

In this article, the team at Proflex Hose – specialists in the manufacture and supply of flexible hoses for all industries – take a look at how stainless steel hoses can help you in this area.

We've been creating bespoke hoses since 2005, and are currently leaders in our field – supplying top quality products to the chemical, hydraulic, oil and gas and petrochemical industries as well as the air conditioning and refrigeration fields.

What is a Stainless Steel Flexible Hose?

Stainless steel flexible hoses come in an almost limitless range of sizes and designs. Proflex Hose are able to work to detailed specifications to provide you with just the product you require.

These pieces of equipment are ideal for use with both liquids and gases. They are regularly employed to transfer substances safely and efficiently between two or more locations.

Stainless steel hoses are fabricated around a thin but durable corrugated core. This is then wrapped in a braided weave of steel, which allows flexibility in any direction.

What Can Stainless Steel Hoses Offer Your Company?

These hoses are designed to withstand extremes of temperature and pressure, and are highly resistant to corrosion, too.

One of the major benefits of opting for a stainless steel hose from Proflex Hose is that clients are able to choose from a range of materials to suit the application of their equipment.

For example, while our stainless steel flexible hoses are usually made with type 321 steel, we are able to fabricate hoses from numerous other steel types – including grade 316, which is ideal for offshore purposes as it is highly resistant to corrosion from salt water.

As well as the above applications and benefits, the flexibility of our stainless steel hoses is ideal for clients planning to correct misalignments between piping systems or to absorb vibrations from machinery without incurring damage.

Proflex Hose can also manufacture hoses from metals such as bronze, and even high performance alloys like Monel and Inconel.

Fittings and flanges can also be produced to fit your purpose-designed hose, ensuring it performs to the highest possible standard and remains safe, secure and easy to maintain throughout its life.

Other Products from Proflex Hose

As well as our exceptional stainless steel flexible hoses, the team at Proflex Hose has a long and successful history of manufacturing PTFE convoluted and smooth bore hoses as well as composite hoses.

These options have their own significant strengths and ideal applications.

