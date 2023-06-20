While the traditional look of hardwood flooring never goes out of style, some trends are currently popular in the hardwood flooring industry. Here are a few trends in hardwood flooring:

Matte Finish:

Matte finish hardwood flooring has become more popular in recent years. This type of finish gives the hardwood flooring a more natural look, with a subtle sheen that does not reflect light as much as a high-gloss finish.

Gray Tones:

Gray-toned hardwood flooring is a popular trend. This color adds a modern and contemporary look to the traditional hardwood flooring style. Gray-toned hardwood flooring pairs well with a variety of decor styles, from traditional to modern.

Sustainable Wood:

Sustainable hardwood flooring is becoming more popular as people become more environmentally conscious. This type of flooring is made from wood responsibly sourced and certified by organizations like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Herringbone and Chevron Patterns:

Herringbone and chevron patterns are becoming more popular in hardwood flooring. These patterns add a unique and elegant touch to any space and can be customized with different types of wood and finishes. Overall, the trends in hardwood flooring show a focus on natural and sustainable materials, as well as unique finishes and patterns that add character and style to a space.

What is the purpose of hardwood flooring?

The purpose of hardwood flooring is to provide a durable, long-lasting, and attractive surface for indoor living spaces. Hardwood flooring is a popular choice for homeowners and designers alike because it offers a classic, timeless look that can complement any decor style. Beyond aesthetics, hardwood flooring is also highly durable and can withstand heavy foot traffic and everyday wear and tear. It is an excellent choice for high-traffic areas like living rooms, hallways, and entryways.

Hardwood flooring also adds value to a home and can increase its resale value. Because it is a natural and sustainable material, it is also a great choice for environmentally conscious people. Overall, the purpose of hardwood flooring is to provide a beautiful, durable, and sustainable flooring option that can last for decades and add value to a home.

What is the most popular hardwood floor color?

The most popular hardwood floor color can vary based on current trends and personal preferences, but currently, gray-toned hardwood flooring is a popular choice. Gray hardwood flooring offers a modern and contemporary look, and it can pair well with a variety of decor styles. It is a versatile color that can provide a neutral base for any room and complement a wide range of wall colors and furniture styles.

Other popular hardwood floor colors include classic and timeless options like natural, honey, and medium brown tones, as well as darker shades like espresso and black. Blonde and whitewashed hardwood flooring options have also been gaining popularity in recent years, as they offer a light and airy feel to a room.