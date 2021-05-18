What Does Thermal Detect?

Thermal imaging surveys involve the use of an infrared camera to check various aspects of a building’s structure, electrical and heating systems. They can also be used for pest control, wildlife monitoring, disease prevention and security.

But how does this work? What do thermal imaging surveys detect, and how does this help?

In this article, Red Current – infrared imaging specialists and providers of thermal imaging camera sales and hire – explain a little about how these surveys work.

What Does Thermal Imaging Do?

Thermal imaging involves the use of infrared cameras to detect heat. These cameras produce accurate “heat maps”; pictures of the environment they are recording that use a colour spectrum to reveal the temperature of each part of that environment.

Most commonly, infrared displays show hotter areas in bright colours such as reds, oranges and yellows, while colder spots tend to have blue or purple hues.

For more detailed analyses, the images captured by an infrared camera can be downloaded and interpreted using specialist software, and an accurate report can be generated.

How is Thermal Imaging Used?

The ability to analyse the hot and cold “zones” of an area or building can be very helpful in a variety of ways.

Infrared cameras are especially handy for specialists working on the construction, maintenance or renovation of properties, as a survey will reveal where heat is escaping. This is often due to a thermal leak in a spot where there is insufficient insulation.

In addition, electricians can use thermal surveys to quickly and effectively check for faults without dangerous, damaging or costly exploratory activities. This reduces the risk of fire and electrocution.

Underfloor heating leaks are also easily detected with infrared imaging.

Pest control specialists and wildlife monitoring experts can use thermal imaging to pinpoint the heat generated by rats’ nests, bat roosts and other places where animals congregate.

Security professionals can detect intruders by using thermal cameras to detect the body heat of a trespasser.

It is even possible to check the temperatures of visitors to a building or space in order to track down individuals who have symptoms of infectious illness and prevent transmission.

