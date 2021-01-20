Buying an alcoholic drink for a children’s party would be a massive bummer, therefore, we must understand the spirit, mood, essence, and the attendees of any party before deciding on which drink to serve. After hours alcohol delivery will help you decide on what drinks are good for parties, thereby lifting that burden off your shoulders.

To help you decide, we’ll have 2 subsections in this article to help. One will focus on alcoholic drinks while the other will be on non-alcoholic drinks.

Alcohol Drinks for parties

1. Beer

Beer is the go-to alcoholic drink for any party across the world. If you’re too lazy to make your drinks or just need a fast option, then beer is your best bet. Chilled beer can lighten up any party. However, get both light and heavy beers, and be sure to distinguish both at the party for those who are light drinkers.

2. Strawberry Basil Bourbon Lemonade

Something sweet with a pinch of alcohol? We have you covered. The strawberry basil bourbon lemonade is the right choice for you. It’s delicious, easy to prepare, and can be served on the go. All you need are Strawberries, Knob creek, sugar, ice-cold water, basil leaves, lemon juice, and bitters. The quantity of ingredients depends on the number of people coming to your party.

3. Scotch

Scotch is a perfect alcoholic drink for any party because it comes in different alcohol levels. If you want to knock everyone out, then Scotch with over 80% alcohol percentage is perfect for you. But it’s required to let your guests know how much alcohol they’ll be drinking.

Non-alcoholic Drinks For Parties

1. Juice drinks

Juice drinks are not only delicious but healthy. You can swap soda at your parties for any brand of juice drink you desire. You’re assured of canned fresh fruits mixed with minimal sugar and pure water. Juice drinks are a great option if you’re throwing a party for kids, or a party with kids in attendance.

2. Flavored water

Water? At a party? Just hear us out. Water is good and necessary for the body. We have to keep our bodies hydrated and water is our healthiest option to achieve that. However, this isn’t just ordinary water but flavored water. Instead of waking with a hangover the next day, guests will be waking up refreshed.

