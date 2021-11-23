What Exactly Is Uv Curing System?  

UV or Ultraviolet curing is a photochemical reaction used in several industrial and commercial manufacturing processes all over the world. Drying methods used for curing adhesives follow the evaporation method which can cause an uneven surface resulting in inconsistent results.

When using other methods they utilize chemicals that will result in distributing VOC’s that is Volatile Organic compounds into the air because of which employees have to face health problems. And the result in this case will also give inconsistent results.

Meanwhile, the UV curing system is fast, safe, and effective. So opt for the best UV curing system for manufacturing for superior curing process experience.

What exactly is the UV Curing process?

UV curing is the process in which certain inks, adhesives, and bonding agents are exposed to Ultraviolet light for instant curing. This process provides with strengthened coating. This process will be quicker and most effective compared to the remaining drying methods.

What all can be cured by a UV curing system?

By using the best UV curing system for manufacturing following all can be cured

Many UV curing machine manufacturers provide friendly touch screen curing machines for curing various coatings, adhesives or inks onto different substrates like

○ Plastic

○ Glass

○ Paper

○ Wood.

These substrates can be of any shape or size like

○ Flat

○ Three dimensional

○ Cylindrical

The best UV curing system for manufacturing provides continual support for all UV curing machines by supplying specified replacement lamps which help in providing long-lasting superior performance.

UV curing is used in printing, coating, and decorating various products.

Several Industrial Applications where UV Curing Process is opted for:

Screen Printing

Graphic Design

Parts Finishing in the automotive industry

Finishing of parts in Aerospace

Electronics

Medical Industry

For Adhesives as discussed till now

Various other Industrial Processes.

Why UV Curing Process:

Curing with UV energy is considered to be a low-temperature process when compared to other technologies used for curing.

This is a high-speed process and there will not be any use of solvent in the entire process. The cure occurs via direct polymerization. There will not be any evaporation involved in the entire process.

UV Curing System is introduced in the 1960s and from that time, this technology is increased as automation increased in many manufacturing sector industries.

Types of UV Curing Lamps:

Medium Pressure Lamps Low-Pressure Lamps UV LED

Advantages of UV Curing:

The main advantage of curing with the help of ultraviolet light is the processing speed of the material. As the speed taken to cure or dry increases this will decrease the time taken by the ink reducing the flaws and errors in turn.

Until the drying step is finished, all the items that are used have to be stored because of the decrease in the manufacturing time, less space is needed now.

Conclusion:

As UV energy reacts differently with different materials, when UV curing is used for the creation of products, they result in various characteristics that will be impossible to achieve by using other means.