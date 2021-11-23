Why Is There A Need To Hire A Virtual Receptionist?

For companies or businesses that handle huge traffic, it would be a big help to have someone who handles inquiries, phone calls, and reception-related tasks. Many businesses have onsite receptionists, which is helpful but eats a huge chunk of the budget. As technology continues to grow, onsite receptionists are now being replaced by virtual receptionists.

Understanding the nature of the work of virtual receptionists

A virtual receptionist handles phone calls, answers questions, refers to and directs calls and categorises calls according to urgency. More so, a receptionist takes messages, manage schedules, and distribute mails accordingly. Depending on the needs of your business, the receptionist can file emails, filter emails according to urgency, and arrange meetings, especially during outside normal business hours.

Having a virtual receptionist ensures that all administrative tasks are handled professionally. Unlike an onsite receptionist, you can hire a virtual receptionist on a needed basis. So, you will only hire them when necessary, making them more effective and will help you save money in the long run. When there’s an anticipated high volume of calls, businesses hire a virtual receptionist for a specific period of time to handle the huge volume of calls.

Is a virtual receptionist the same as the answering service?

A virtual receptionist functions the same way as an answering service, but its work scope goes beyond answering calls. A virtual receptionist also handles other tasks like sending emails and faxes, taking down messages, and transferring calls to designated individuals in the company. If you have not tried hiring a virtual receptionist before, now is the best time to do so. There are plenty of freelancers offering virtual receptionist service, and they add value to your business and help you save money in the long run.