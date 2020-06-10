what is the best laptop for cricut maker

If you love doing T shirt design, vinyl projects, wooden decor and stickers by cricut machine, you might have an idea about what is the best laptop for cricut cutting machines. And if you have no idea, there’s no reason to worry, I’m here to let you know.

What is Cricut:

Cricut is a cutting machine that can cut a variety of materials for your craft project, like paper, cardstock and vinyl and which is designed for home crafters. Some cricut machines can cut plywood, leather, fabric and even more. And for all this you need to use a software that is computer controlled.

You may already know that, there are two types of mainly cutting machines known as cricut maker and cricut explore. both work with a Design Space software, which is used for designing, printing or updating. And to get the most out of using this cutting tool you must use the best laptop for cricut maker or cricut explore. Since all laptops are more or less the same in features, just before investing, we need to keep in mind the minimum system requirements to run the design space software. For knowing the System Requirements for the compatibility of your device to the Cricut cutting machine, you can check it out here.

The following are needed for windows and mac users for Cricut maker:

OS: Windows® 8; macOS 10.13 or later

CPU: Intel™ Dual-Core or equivalent AMD® processor; 1.83 GHz

RAM: Both are 4GB

Browsers: Latest version of Mozilla® Firefox®, Google Chrome™, or Microsoft Edge™; Latest version of Safari®, Google Chrome™, or Mozilla® Firefox®

Display: Both are minimum 1024px x 768px screen resolution;

2 GB free disk space

An available USB port or Bluetooth® connection

Below I am going to make a list so that you can choose a laptop with a higher configuration, due to future software updates.

Acer Aspire E 15:

The Aspire E15 is specially made for those who want to buy a laptop at a lower price. It is an affordable and reliable device with a beautiful design.This powerful machine comes from the 8th generation with i3-8130U @3.4GHz Processor, 6GB memory, 1 TB HDD / 256GB PCIe storage range and 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 screen. Another best thing is its battery life. Up to 15 hours it works, so that you can use it anywhere with cricut machine.

Lenovo Flex 14 :

The Chinese brand Lenovo Flex 14 offers the latest features at an affordable price. Their system is light in weight and highly efficient. You can see a very clear and blazing picture with this 14 inch touchscreen Anti-glare LED and Backlit IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) Display. It is one of the most powerful Ryzen 5 3500U @3.7GHz processors, 8GB memory, 256GB NVMe storage power. With this storage You can run software that is required to connect Cricut Explore or Cricut Maker. And don’t say anything about the battery life of this laptop. You can work on it for up to 15 hours with a single charge. Isn’t it amazing!

DELL INSPIRON 15 1500:

I think you all know the name of this American brand. And there is no reason not to know, because Dell is known as a computer technology company. The latest processor in this laptop is 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U, 12GB memory, 256 GB PCIe SSD storage. From which you can manage multiple programs in it without getting stuck in a single process. Dell Inspiron has 15.6-inch touchscreen display and 1920 x 1080 resolution for emphatic, shiny images and immersion into games and photos. It is a great option for students, small business owners and DIY enthusiasts.Simply connect with Cricket Explorer and Maker through the software and make your artwork even more enchanting.

ASUS VivoBook F510UA-AH55:

Asus VivoBook is built with the latest technology to provide the best user experience. It has the latest Windows 10 operating system to provide the best features, which is enough to connect to Cricut Explore and cricut maker. It has a i5-8250U @3.4GHz processor, fast and efficient RAM with 8GB memory capacity and 128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD storage power. The display screen of this model is 15.6 inches, with 1920 x 1080 resolution. With a powerful battery it lets you do your work up to 8 hours with a single charge without worrying about the battery.

Asus ZenBook 13:

One of the best laptops for design space is Asus ZenBook 13. This most portable notebook meets all the requirements to connect to the cricut machine and make your artwork more interesting. i5-8265U @3.9GHz processors which provide you very high-speed processing, as well as 8GB memory and 512 GB SSD PCIe storage power. Asus ZenBook 13 has 13.3 inch screen display which provides a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Your enchanted artwork will look even better when working on this high-resolution display. And not to worry about battery, because you can work up to 12 hours with a single charge.

Final Touch: I have listed some of the best laptops for cricut cutting machines. Now it’s your turn to choose which of the above mentioned laptops suits you and meets all the requirements for Cricut Explorer or Maker connection.

All of the laptops mentioned above have high-resolution screens with IPS displays, so you can see the screen from all angles. They have high graphics to give clear, transparent and glossy images. So that you can see all the sharp details of the work of art and focus on the elaborate more easily.

Powerful processors make your data or artwork easier and faster. Also you don’t need to worry about battery life, because all the laptops provide those batteries which lets you work for a long period. So guys I think now there is no doubt that what is the best laptop for cricut makers, you can choose your own choice.

Qlink wireless phone upgrade process for any iPhone or Android network

https://support.qlinkwireless.com/activate-device-bringing-phone/

If the above fact doesn’t fix your problem, you may contact support and get the problem fixed