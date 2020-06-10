Limousines a Wise Solution with Less Risk of Germs as Opposed to Other Public Forms of Transportation

The outbreak of COVID-19 has left everyone grappling with measures to ensure they don’t contract the virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Coronavirus is transmitted when an infected individual comes in close contact with others.

Technically, it means that when an infected individual sneezes, coughs or exhales, contaminated droplets are released into the air. The contaminated droplets can enter your body through the mouth, nose, or eyes.

They can also be transmitted directly into your body if you touch a contaminated surface and proceed to touch your face.

The risk of Coronavirus and the public transport system

According to health experts, one of the best ways of reducing the risk of contracting Coronavirus is keeping a distance of at least 1.5 meters between you and the people around you. However, there is a big problem when it comes to public transport systems in Canada.

Social distancing on public transport systems is a myriad. Even though the disease has forced many cities around the world to implement stringent social distancing measures, public transport systems are finding it hard to keep people as far as 1.5 meters apart while in transit.

The potential risk of coronavirus infection on trains and buses largely depends on how crowded they are. This applies both to the vehicles and bus stops/rail stations.

Ventilation also plays a critical role in the transmission of Coronavirus, and its good to point out that some passenger trains and buses are not well ventilated.

Although the government has taken appropriate measures to limit non-essential travel, there is still demand for safe travel means all over the world.

Limousines can help solve the problem

In the face of this uncertainty, there is one unlikely transport solution that lowers the risk of contracting Coronavirus quite significantly; use of a limo. Like most people out there, you might be wondering how this is even possible, but we shall help you understand.

Limousines are luxurious cars operated by professional limousine Montreal companies. Everything is done professionally, and at this time, client safety is of utmost importance to these companies.

Unlike rideshare apps such as Uber, limo companies are focused on providing the best possible service without endangering the life of their clients. For instance, chauffeurs are not allowed to pick up passengers when they are feeling unwell, and most of them are subjected to regular coronavirus testing.

Also, these cars are cleaned and disinfected regularly using recommended disinfectants to help keep everyone safe. Car surfaces are disinfected thoroughly and inspected by qualified health experts to ensure they are safe.

As a passenger, you don’t have to worry about anything because limos are spacious, and you can easily maintain social distancing between you and your chauffeur/ other passengers. In fact, Montreal limousine companies are discouraging clients from using the front seat to avoid coming into contact with their chauffeur.

If you want to travel safely with your friends, business partners, or family, you can always book a bigger limousine to take care of your needs. No matter the occasion, you can always find an appropriate limo to cater for your transportation. Don’t let Coronavirus stop you from traveling, book your limo today, and travel safely.