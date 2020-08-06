What is Virtual Bookshelf? Definition and Details

We know about the bookshelf. It is where we store all our books. We see them in libraries, stores, shops, and even in the personal libraries of scholars. We know that bookshelf is a place where we store books. So, what is a virtual bookshelf?

What is Virtual bookshelf?

A virtual bookshelf is the same thing but exists on the internet. We know that almost all of our items are now available in digital form. The same is the case with bookshelves. So, if we want to make a simple definition, it will be as follows.

A virtual bookshelf keeps a complete record of all the books that we either own, read, or are our favorites and in the list of books that we want to read.

These bookshelves have a lot of options for readers. You can either keep your books private, share with specific people, or even keep them public. In this way, more people will come to your collection and even rate your books. People will rate or even share your books. Thus, you will be a part of a large network.

Book Discussions

A virtual bookshelf is a great source of knowledge sharing. It serves as a platform where people gather to discuss their favorite books. They leave reviews on different books. So, next time when you have to read a book, you will easily find all the reviews on one platform.

You can also maintain your own library where you will review your favorite books. As a result, people will take benefit of your experience. You can even add likeminded people just like any social media app. The person you add will be your virtual friend, and you will get all of their activity notifications. Whenever they add the book or leave a review, you will know about it. So, if you have the same thinking, you will prefer to read those books.

How do tags help?

When people leave reviews, they also add tags to different books. These tags allow you to see books in different categories easily. So, if you are looking for a science-fiction series, you will have a large collection of the same books.

The tags that become common come to the top and become prominent. In this sense, they are available in top searches. Whenever you search for a new book, you will come across these books.

The best part about a virtual bookshelf is that it arranges all the books based on a similar subject. While this task takes so much time in a physical library, in the virtual world, it is very simple.

Which virtual bookshelf should you join?

There is a lot of virtual bookshelves that are available on the web. While basic features remain the same, there are some features that differ from site to site. These include the use of widgets and the design of the website. You will also consider if more of your friends and family are on the same website. It enables you to build your network easily.