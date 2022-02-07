What Kinds of Things Can I Pawn?

For many people, pawn shops are an excellent option to obtain quick cash. A pawn shop buys computers and other possessions or holds them as collateral for a loan. When you sell your stuff, you will normally get a bit of extra money. If you choose for a loan, you’ll have a set period of time (typically a few months) to repay the loan plus interest before your products are sold to the general public.

What Items to Pawn?

“What can I pawn?” can be a worry for someone thinking about going to a pawnbroker near me. The quick answer is that practically everything of value can be pawned. Although specific things will differ from shop to shop, there are several items that are generally accepted. The most profitable items at pawn shops are undoubtedly electronics, musical instruments, and jewelry. Pawnshops must take extra precautions to avoid purchasing stolen goods, so make sure you include any relevant documents or evidence of purchase.

Items that are plainly replicas are typically not accepted by pawnshops (such as fake designer purses). They also rarely take clothing or books unless they are really expensive, such as a first edition or a signed copy of a well-known title. When you bring items to be pawned, they should be in perfect functioning order.

What Things Can You Sell or Pawn?

So, what exactly do pawn shops sell? Pawnshops often purchase items that they are confident they will be able to sell. Most pawn stores provide a large selection of jewelry. Customers can pawn costly jewels for a large amount of cash or a short-term loan, and the items can simply be resold at a reasonable price. Silver jewelry is far less precious than gold jewelry. Most retailers won’t touch a watch unless it’s really valuable and has confirmation of authenticity. Popular watch brands include Rolex, Cartier, Chanel, Breitling, and Piaget. Collectible coins and banknotes, such as silver dollars, half dollars, American eagles, rare paper money, and more, are accepted by most pawnshops.

Pawnshops will also purchase power tools in good condition. Bosch, Milwaukee, and DeWalt are all famous brands. Power drills and circular saws are excellent pawn goods. Printers and computer equipment can be pawned, but only if they are in perfect condition. The same may be said with televisions. Guns are complicated since they may or may not be accepted by the retailer. It’s never a good idea to walk into a business with a gun (even if you want to pawn it), so phone ahead before going. Many pawnshops would gladly take video game consoles (such as PlayStation, Wii, and Xbox devices) in good functioning shape.

Because they are so widespread, DVDs, video games, and mobile phones are not good pawn goods. Pawnshops are unlikely to be interested in used DVDs and video games because they are offered inexpensively at thrift stores and other resale shops. Cell phones are routinely stolen, and selling them at a pawn shop is typically too hazardous. However, these restrictions are subject to exclusions, so check with your local pawn shop to see what they take.

