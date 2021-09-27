What You Should Know About the Louisville Dinner Theater

Dinner theaters offer impressive shows and dining opportunities for residents and visitors coming to the Louisville area. The venue offers murder mysteries set in modern times, and many guests come from all over the state and surrounding areas to solve them. The events include a four-course meal complete with dessert. When attending the theater, guests may win a prize at the end of the night if they solve the mystery.

What Type of Themes Can You Expect?

In Louisville, the local dinner theater hosts a murder mystery that is set in modern times. They do not host stories from centuries ago that could include confusing accents or languages. All character’s wear costumes designed in recent styles. Some cast members do not dress in costume, and they remain seated around the theater with the attendees. They will reveal themselves during the performance. The hidden characters may reveal new clues for the guests and hints about the murder mystery.

How Easy Is It to Book Reservations?

The Dinner Detective theater provides an easy-to-use reservation option on their website. Upcoming visitors can review the current dates for new murder mysteries and choose the show times that are best for them. The guests can buy their tickets and choose where they want to sit in the theater. They can complete their purchase online and get a confirmation for their reservations. The guests will need to bring the confirmation printout with them to get into the theater.

Are There Age Restrictions?

Yes, the Louisville theater has age restrictions. Since it is a murder mystery, attendees should be at least 15 years of age, and the theater requires identification for all adults. Parents cannot bring younger children to the theater because of the graphic nature of the modern-day murder mysteries. The theater doesn’t present simple Sherlock Holmes-style mysteries. They perform contemporary mysteries that could have content that is not appropriate for young children.

Should Guests Bring Anything with Them?

Yes, the guests should bring their identification and the confirmation page if they paid for their tickets online. They should also dress according to the theater’s dress code. The Louisville location requires guests to wear dressy casual attire. They must meet these requirements to be admitted to the theater.

Is Participation Required for All Guests?

No, guests are not required to participate in the event if they don’t want to, and they can still get their dinner and watch the show. No one will force guests to be involved in the story, and they won’t have faced any uncomfortable situations while attending the event.

Where Is the Best Place to Sit?

The characters move around inside the theater, and all guests can see the action from any seat in the theater. The design makes it easier for guests to see the entire show without difficulty.

Dinner theaters could provide three or more murder mysteries each month. The events offer a delicious meal and a great opportunity to solve a mystery with their friends or loved ones. Residents who want to learn more about the shows can get started by visiting the theater now.