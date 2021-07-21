Where and how can Luxury Vinyl Flooring Be Installed

Luxury Vinyl flooring is one of the most well-liked flooring choices for busy households, offices, cafes and commercial use. There are many pros to vinyl flooring, including 100% Moisture resistant, commercial Grade Wear Layer, WPC, SPC and Rigid Core Constructions can be used on cement , have Variety of decor options – wood, stone, cement, etc. have low maintenance & easy to clean

100% water resistant is the most advantageous feature of Luxury vinyl flooring; it indicates that surface water and spills will not cause any damage to the flooring.

This feature makes it the absolute flooring solution for areas such as basements, kitchens, bathrooms, restaurants and cafes. It is a good option for those with pets that worry about accidents.

In addition, this flooring can withstand heavy traffic. Many businesses and households love it because of its durability and easy maintenance. Regular cleaning and weekly mopping is all you need to keep your floors looking great.

With advances in technology vinyl plank flooring available commercially with rigid core construction, making them more dimensionally stable and solid. You can also find vinyl plank flooring with attached underlayment, 8mm thickness or with the more hand scraped textures. Luxury vinyl plank flooring has a DIY installation with either a click locks, glue down or loose lay installation method.

Its affordability is one of the first things that make vinyl flooring such an attractive idea.

Durability is not the only reason for its choice, but people opt for its beauty as well, it is now rapidly becoming another great alternative to hardwood flooring.

Today’s luxury vinyl is manufactured using PVC or polyvinyl chloride to give it a rigid but elastic quality. Like laminate flooring, which is also composed of layers, the base layer is a backing material that provides structural firmness, stability and durability.

The design layer consists of a photographic image that represents natural wood planks. This is transcending with a clear urethane wear layer that has been textured with 3D printing. Which elevates the natural look and feel of the vinyl plank by adding depth. It also provides a protective finish that can withstand scuffs, scratches, and general wear as well as helping with orthopedic comfort.

For installing you need to plan the layout of flooring, that is pleasing to the eye. Generally you can install it on the most visible wall—usually, the one that welcomes the eye as you enter the room or outward toward the entryway. You will also place this to the most prominent wall or room feature, then work your way across the room. For ease in installation, it is better to remove the trim that comes in contact with the floor which includes baseboards, base shoe moldings, and case moldings around doors. The next step is to prepare the floor and test fit the first row of vinyl planks down the length of the wall. Leave a 1/4-inch gap at the wall and at the ends; in order to establish the expansion gap, place the spacer against the wall. Cut and connect the flooring planks to size, cut for the protrusions, fit it around the protrusions now cut and fill the final plank ,Reinstall the trim if it’s molding.