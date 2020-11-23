You Should Pay Attention to These Functions of Smart Phones

There are many brands of smart phones. Major brands release new phones. Users’ choices are numerous. Which functions are the most noteworthy for buying Smart Phones? Some friends ask this question. Today I will do an HONOR 10 Lite review. To see whether this mobile phone has practical functions worth buying.

The HONOR 10 Lite looks like other HONOR series phones. It has similar color treatment and glossy reflective appearance. But the bottom plate is not the usual back glass panel. It is made of hard plastic.

The HONOR 10 Lite is thin. The edge of the phone is curved. It is easy for users to grasp.

The HONOR 10 Lite uses the microUSB port for charging and data transmission. The port wedges between the 3.5 mm earphone jack and the speaker grille. Its display screen is one of the highlights of the phone. The 6.21-inch panel extends to the edge with the CoF technology.

The water drop notch at the top gives the phone more screen space. The IPS LCD screen is very bright.

HONOR 10 Lite’s 19.5: 9 aspect ratio display looks good. The icons are clear. The bright wallpaper express rich and full of vitality.

It is a good thing to have a bright and energetic display screen and cool design. But performance is the most important aspect of smart phones.

If it cannot be implemented, everything else will become useless. HONOR 10 Lite has done a good job in this respect. Its chipset is Kirin 710.

Kirin 710 is based on a 12 nm manufacturing process. It has four high-performance Cortex A73 cores with a dominant frequency of 2.2 GHz and four high-efficiency Cortex A53 cores with a dominant frequency of 1.7 GHz.

The HONOR 10 Lite is the first HONOR phone with an Android 9 Pie. The new EMUI 9 is developed on the latest version of Android. It brings new functions such as gesture-based navigation and digital health.

Users can get extra screen space by deleting navigation buttons.

You can set a specified time to use the mobile phone. It is useful for controlling children.

HONOR 10 Lite is good at taking portrait photos. It has a rear dual camera setting. It consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The first sensor has an f/1. 8 apertures. The second sensor has an f/2. 4 apertures.

There is a 24-megapixel f/2. 0 aperture selfie camera in the front of the body. This front camera makes selfies even better. HONOR improves the beautification effect by default. You can turn off to obtain more real face images.

Dark light will not affect the camera function of this smart phone. The camera merges pixels together and makes the screen brighter. It can be a supplementary light source.

HONOR 10 Lite is a smart phone worth buying. You can take the photos anytime and anywhere. It has good appearance and photographing function.