YOUR GUIDE TO PRP

COVID 19 has brought about a drastic change in the way we live our lives. Everything has moved to the virtual world. The way we do things can be divided into a pre-Covid and Covid world. Though things have started to settle, the virus still seems to be the cause of a lot of anxiety. With consultations moving online Hair Transplants Toronto can still be planned from the comfort of your home. If you have faced immense hair loss due to stress, but don’t want to opt for a surgical procedure to restore your hair, then you don’t have to worry. With the advancement of technology non-surgical procedures for hair restoration have also come about which are increasingly becoming popular. One such procedure is that of PRP.

What is PRP?

Platelet Rich Plasma Treatment also known as PRP is a hair restoration procedure which works by supplying the body with natural proteins, cytokines, stem cells and other bioactive growth factors. Though regeneration medicine is a thing dreams are made of but scientific and technological advancements in the last two decades have given new insight into how the body’s natural healing process works. The blood consists of two main components, those are the red blood cells and the plasma. The plasma contains white blood cells and platelets which stimulate growth and help to stimulate hair follicles and prolong the growing phase of the hair cycle.

What happens during the procedure?

The first step of the procedure involves drawing blood from the arm like you are donating blood. This blood which has now been extracted from your body is moved to the viles. These Viles are then put into a centrifuge where they are spun rapidly to separate the plasma from the red blood cells. Once the plasma has been separated from the red blood cells. . This plasma is then injected into the scalp at the follicular level by the doctor with the help of very fine syringe to stimulate the inactive follicles and generate hair growth.

While undergoing the procedure some patients have reportedly felt a milt pressure at the injection site. No anaesthetic is required. In case you do experience any discomfort after the procedure, you can always take some over-the-counter medication to manage it. Bruising is one of the side-effects of the procedure, but it usually resolves within a week or so. The best part about the treatment is that there is no downtime for recovery. Hence, most patients usually go back to work on the same day.

Is there any risk involved in PRP Treatment?

The idea of injecting plasma separated from your blood may sound a bit strange, but this treatment is wholy natural with absolutely no side effects. This is because the plasma that is being injected back into the body has taken from your body itself, hence, the chances of it being rejected are nil. This makes the treatment an increasingly popular option especially amongst those who don’t want to undergo a surgical procedure.