Without thinking, we all know that home is where we can be ourselves without having to worry about anything. It is our home of freedom and independent thoughts. The bedroom is where we relax, think without distraction, and dream with all the depth of our imagination. It is also space where we start and end our day. Don’t we deserve the best that surrounds us in these most important moments of our daily life?

The bedroom is no more just a room to retire to sleep at night; it can now be an escape harbor. Our hectic and contemporary life is such that we are running out of time, running forever, meeting the needs of others, and acting as taxi drivers on weekends, transporting children from one sport to another. There is no “me” time or downtime, and sometimes you just need a place to retire and experience the little luxuries of life when everything is quiet in the house … or not if it calms down.

Hence, the bedroom interior must get proper attention. A perfect bedroom has mindful color schemes, minimalistic looks, and classic layout. Some prefer the tile floor in their bedroom while others prefer a wood floor or carpet covering the mosaic tiles.

Here we have found 5 must-have things for your bedroom interior.

Built-In Furniture and Carpentry

Believe it or not, there isn’t much difference between the bedroom suite by building firm and a traditional one. However, the main ingredients are there: the main bed with bedside table and lamps, the side table and the upholstered seat, and under the desk.

What makes it totally different is that all of the furniture is integrated and tailor-made to fit the individual space. This will not change the design of the room, but the whole thing has its place. You can also put a hanging television to watch late at night, a small luxury, very similar to that of a hotel room.

My recommendation, from personal experience, is that the TV should be placed directly in front of the bed so that you don’t have to turn your neck to see the screen. Alternatively, you can mount it on a swivel arm.

Wardrobe

A key module in the design of any master bedroom design is the inclusion of a wardrobe for your clothes. In the past, freestanding furniture could be moved anywhere in the room, it is now integrated with built-in joinery.

Generally placed against a wall, they integrate storage spaces generally reserved for the dresser and other furniture, and allow vertical hanging and even a compartment for the TV cabinet. Almost everything can be stored and designed on purpose. It basically removes a series of furniture and stains a room, as seen in this bedroom suite by Rodrigues Body coat Architects.

If your room is short on space, built-in joinery is a great way to create organized storage. But, make sure you leave enough distance between the bed and the cabinets for the door to pivot and open properly, as this can be frustrating when you rummage through your belongings stuck between the two spaces.

A Private Bathroom

The outline of a private bathroom instead of sharing one with the rest of the house is now an annex common to all environments. They should be reserved for the private use of the occupants of the room and can be luxurious or simple, large or small.

The bedroom reflects the individual nature of the owners and provides an idyllic, stress-free environment, far from the chaos beyond the bedroom door. When deciding on the location of your bathroom, carefully consider how close the bathroom entrance is to the bed, as the obvious odors and fumes that are omitted can be unpleasant.

Layout and Circulation Space

Layout and circulation space is a crucial but often overlooked part of bedroom interior design. Most people simply place the bed in the middle of the room and finish it. Many people don’t even consider other investments at all.

Whenever you are considering the bedroom interior design, try working with various alternative arrangements until you discover the one that works best for you. For example, a double bed may seem lonely in the middle of the bedroom space. A much better arrangement would be to place it next to a wall and use the remaining space for the traffic.

Conversely, an ornate display bed, should be the center of attention in the space. It will not seem natural to place it next to the wall.

Personal Decor

Make your bedroom interior really feel you by displaying bold accents and elements that make sense to you. It’s a fun way to add more personality to your room and warm up with a feeling of family comfort.

Think of the favorite books and bottles of perfume, the pretty ceramics you love, and the vases with fresh flowers, beautiful trays, and jewelry holders. These are all perfect objects that you can display on your dresser to create a warm and lively atmosphere.

