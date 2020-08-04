Easy Ways to Clean Your Glass Cook Top That Actually Work

Glass cooktops are neat and modern-looking food preparation products that need responsible care for its long-lastingness. Just giving a wipe down on them with a cloth is not enough. It will help if you put some effort into making your glass cooktop or induction stove shine like new. How you can do it, this article will tell you.

Use White Vinegar or Baking Soda

Use white vinegar or baking soda for cleaning your cooktop. Combining them both will give effective results. But separately, with vinegar, you can clean your burners and the surface around. Spray some vinegar and wipe with a damp cloth to make the area look clean. There are surface cleaners available in the market, but vinegar is the one if you want a cheap source. Baking soda is a natural cleaner. It has a mild alkali presence that breakdowns the grit and grime quickly. Also, they will make scrubbing on the glass more effective without scratching the glass.

Hot Water Cleaning

Use hot water and clean the glass cooktop using a towel. After dipping it in hot water, place a towel on the stovetop for 15 minutes covering all the surfaces. The crud softens with the sheets kept on them.

Scrubbing

Before scrubbing, you can remove the towels repeatedly to remove the baking soda left on the stove. Only after that, you can start with your scrub.

Scratching

Scratching on a glass material nobody likes to do. But when there is a burnt area visible, then you cannot ignore it forever. When your stove is damp, carefully scratch the surface using a razor blade. It will help if you use a razor that offers the highest grip. Use the scraper one at a time in a smooth motion to avoid scratching the glass.

Polishing

Use vinegar one last time on the glass cooktop using a damp cloth. Post doing it; wipe the stove with dry cloth for a polished appearance.

It would be best if you regularly keep your glass cooktop clean. Your touch up will prevent unavoidable food spills from becoming hard. The longer the stove looks dirty, the more difficult it will be to remove the stains. If you think that you will not cook for some time, the advice is to set a timer for 20 or 30 minutes after you have used the stove.

Every week you must scrub the stove using soapy water. Make the soapy solution using warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap in a bowl. Use a non-abrasive scrubber to remove the food and oil present on the cooktop. Periodic cleaning avoids the grease to get accumulated.

If your cooktop has streaks or lines or water spots present on them, vinegar can clear it. Mix a tablespoon or two of vinegar with a soft cloth doused in it on the stove. As told above that vinegar is a less expensive alternative, you can clean the glass cooktop with regular glass-cleaning products.

Hope, the above suffices for you to have a fresh-looking glass cooktop.