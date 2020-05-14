Frequently Asked Question about High Pressure Laminates

High pressure laminates are extremely durable and the ideal product for homes and offices. Apart from providing an aesthetic appeal to the surface, high pressure laminates also comprise certain properties which keeps the furniture and surfaces safe from scratches, fire etc. However, before you plan to invest in a high pressure laminate, you need to know about certain facts of the product.

What are High pressure laminates composed of?

The two properties that an HPL sheet is made up of are paper and thermosetting resins/polymer. While paper makes up between 60-70 percent of an HPL sheet the remaining 30 to 40 percent is thermosetting resins. What differentiates a high pressure laminate from the standard ones is that an HPL comprises three layers and each layer adds to the beauty or ruggedness of the HPL

How long do HPL sheets last?

Since HPL sheets are very durable, they usually last between 10 to 15 years. Depending on the maintenance they may even last longer. Certain properties like resistance to fire and chemicals add strength to the HPL sheets. It is because of these qualities that they are used in many commercial and industrial projects.

How to maintain the surface of a high pressure laminate?

The high pressure laminates are easy to maintain. You can use water or a cleaning agent to remove dirt or dust from the HPL’s surface. With the aid of a soft dry cloth wipe off the liquid from the surface. However, you need to avoid using acidic products as these may damage the surface.

Where are HPL sheets used?

HPL sheets are widely used in commercial projects; however, they can also be used in apartments. High pressure laminates are widely used to decorate and protect countertops, cabinets, wall panels, kitchen shutters, tables, interior decor among others.

Can you customize a high pressure laminate?

High pressure laminates are versatile products and there are a variety of sizes and designs available in the market. However, you can still customize an HPL according to your needs and requirements. You can get a laminated printed with an image, art work, pattern or a personalized design. However, in case you are going in for a customized laminate, make sure that it matches the decor of your home or office.

High pressure laminates have many advantages. They are tough, long-lasting, resistant to fire and chemicals, easy to maintain and provide an aesthetic appeal to your home or office. But if you are planning to buy a HPL take into account your requirements. Also, it is important to buy high pressure laminates from renowned manufacturers like Archidply, which is the best plywood company in India.