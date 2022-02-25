Govt Jobs in Telangana 2022 – Apply TS Govt Jobs (10th/12th/Degree)

TSPSC, TSTRANSCO, TSGENCO, TS Police(TSLPRB), Teaching, Health, TS Forest, Group I, II, III, IV, and Universities are just a few of the departments where the Telangana Government provides top jobs opportunity to the people of Telangana. Check out: telangana government jobs

Government job openings in Telangana are available for all levels of education, including 10th, 12th, technical, and any degree.

District Wise TS Govt Job Vacancies 2022

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Adilabad

Jogulamba Gadwal

Kamareddy

Mahabubabad

Nizamabad

Mancherial

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Khammam

Karimnagar

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri etc.

Eligibility Conditions for Govt Jobs in Telangana State

To apply for the TS Jobs 2022, job seekers must have completed a recognised board/ university’s 10th class/ Inter/ Diploma/ ITI/ Bachelor’s Engineering/ BEd/ BE/ Degree/ graduation/ post-graduation.

Age Limit

The candidates’ minimum and maximum ages must be 18 years old and up to 65 years old, respectively. The maximum age limit for TS Govt Jobs would be determined by the recruiting agency based on the role for which you are applying. SC/ ST/ OBc/ BC/ reserved category candidates are all eligible for age relaxation on the upper age limit. To apply for Telangana government jobs in 2022, candidates must meet the age requirements given in the official document.

How to Apply for Govt Jobs in Telangana?

Candidates must go to the recruitment board’s official website.

On the homepage, go to the Notifications/ Recruitment/ Latest News area.

Telangana Recruitment Notification 2022 may be found and downloaded here.

Carefully read the basic instructions and eligibility requirements.

Aspirants who match the eligibility standards can apply online,

If you’re a first-time visitor, go to the One-Time Registration page.

On the registration page, provide your Aadhar number, educational data, personal details, address, scanned photo, and signature.

By hitting the edit button on the registration page, users can modify or change their information at any moment.

Later Fill out the online form using your User ID.

After filling out the applications, double-check the information.

If any errors are discovered, correct them right away and submit the applications.

Pay the application/examination fee with a debit card, credit card, or net banking account.

Finally, make a hard copy of the completed application and keep it secure until the recruitment process is over.

Offline Application Process for TS Govt Jobs Notification 2022

Go to the official website of the hiring organization.

On the homepage, go to the current news/advertisements/notifications/recruitment tab.

Look for the notification and save it.

Make certain you meet the eligibility requirements.

Download the application form if you are eligible.

Obtain a copy by printing it.

Candidates must fill out the form with all of the needed information.

Re-check the information provided and affix a passport-sized photograph to it.

In addition, applicants must attach a few more documents to their applications and mail them to the postal address.

Pay the application fee by DD to a bank account.

Hope this article helped you find your jobs according to your eligibility and preference. Thanks for reading, Good luck!