How To Calculate the Lighting Size for Your Hallway?

Chandeliers look perfect in any room of your house such as living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and anywhere you want. It might be quite surprising to hear this, but chandeliers are used even in the outdoor spaces. Mentioned below are some of the reasons why people love to use chandeliers at home.

When it comes to lamps and other types of lighting fixtures, they may occupy a lot of space on your floor. For a certain type of lighting fixtures, you have to make holes on your walls to fix them. Chandeliers are perfect for those who want to save space in their house. In fact, as a chandelier will be suspended from your ceiling, it won’t occupy any floor space.

If you have children or dogs running around in your house, you have to be very careful. Lamp wiring can cause a hazard to your loved ones if they are not careful. Felled lamps may cause some serious injuries if you are not careful. They might also lead to property damage as well sometimes. When it comes to a chandelier you will not face such issues.

Chandeliers are pretty affordable nowadays, which means you don’t have to worry about your budget at all.

Chandeliers can add great warmth to that space. In fact, you will love to spend your time at home by adding a chandelier to it. A chandelier will enhance the ambiance of your business, home, and conference rooms. Chandeliers give off a soft, romantic glow that makes you and your guests feel at ease.

Minimum watts required

Measure the length of your hallway. To calculate the total wattage necessary for your hallway, you have to multiply the length and width. Multiply 1.5 with whatever result you get now.

Example:

For a 5.5-foot-wide, 30-foot-long hallway, the total wattage required would be

(Width) 5.5* (Length) 30=165

165*1.5= 247.5

On an average, you can choose 250 watts for your hallway.

How many fixtures are required?

The number of overhead fixtures required is usually calculated by dividing the length of your hallway by eight and subtracting one from the final result. If your hallway is 30 feet long then, you must divide 30 by 8. The result would be 3.75. Now, the round figure for 3.75 is ‘4’. It’s time to subtract ‘1’ from ‘4’. When you do this the end result would be ‘3’, which means you would require three fixtures for your hallway.

How many watts does each fixture require in this case?

In the above example, the minimum watts required are 250. The required number of fixtures is ‘3’. Divide 250 by 3 now. When you do this, the result would be 83. If you round up this figure, it would be 90. This means each fixture requires around 90 watts.

Whether you are planning to buy a chandelier from an online store or local store, it is really important to read the customer reviews online. This will actually help you in finding good quality chandeliers easily.