Rakshabandhan Movies to Watch Online

One of the most popular suggestions is to watch Bollywood films on pure brother-sister relationships. Here’s a list of films you should see:

Dil Dhadakne Do: A fantastic film that re-establishes the brother-sister relation. Ranbir Singh goes to great lengths to protect his sister from his ultra-orthodox father and difficult to persuade his mother. He stands by her side like an iron pillar as she attempts to recuperate from her broken marriage. He defends her in front of their parents and eventually arranges for her to meet Farhan Akhtar, her ardent boyfriend. In short, he does everything he can to keep her sister happy. This video depicts the extent to which siblings may help one another through difficult times.

Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na: A film about Aditi and her college boyfriend Jai Singh Rathore, better known as Imran Khan. Prateik Babbar plays a sibling who is artistically brilliant. He is gifted with a keen sense of intuition. With that, he awakens Aditi to the reality of whom she truly loves. His advice, which was generally dismissed in the early chapters of the film, proves to be the final word in Aditi’s life. Another fantastic modern example of a brother-sister connection.

Agneepath: No other film in the previous decade has depicted the relationship between a brother and his sister like Agneepath. Due to complicated family issues, Hrithik’s character looks after the long-lost sibling. The sequence in which his sister eventually learns of his brother’s existence is so touching that it brings tears to the audience’s eyes. There are also other situations in the film when Hrithik violently defends his sisters from various external forces attempting to harm them in every way possible.

Hum Saath Saath Hain: Who hasn’t heard of the Salman Khan and Saif Ali starrer Hum Saath Saath Hain? This film, directed by Sooraj Badjatya, the architect behind the family story, is the pinnacle of how family connections should be developed. Neelam is a character that portrays the sister of three brothers. They put up their best efforts in a favourable direction in order to salvage her sister’s marriage and family. It was a great smash back in 1998, with a famous star cast and well-portrayed emotions. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, you may binge-watch this film with your sister and the rest of your family.

