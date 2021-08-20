Safety Driving 101: How To Prepare For A Road Trip

Many people dream of travelling again after the pandemic ends. Many would love to go overseas, while others want to see their loved ones from the opposite part of the country.

We cannot exclude road trips from the travel bucket list after the COVID-19 pandemic. Road trips are one of the popular long-distance, on-land journey adventures not only in the West but also in Singapore.

Although we are all excited to finally hit the road, here are some safety tips to prepare you for an exciting journey. From drivers fatigue management to vehicle GPS tracking, here are the things you need to know and apply for a less troubleroad trip! So buckle up and continue reading this article.

How To Prepare For A Fun and Safe Road Trip

For road trip preparation, travellers must ensure the safety of the vehicle they will use. Here are the tips for preparing your car for long road trips.

Prepare Your Car

For travellers who are using an RV or a caravan, which are most likely to have been idle for a long time due to travel restrictions, it is essential to give your vehicle a maintenance check.

People should do the same with their regular home-to-work cars that will be used for road trips.

Firstly, check the tire tread. It is advisable to change your tires if they are already worn out. Worn out tire treads are prone to accidents, especially on wet roads. On top of that, make sure that there is no imbalance when it comes to the tires.

Secondly, make sure your car has no busted lights. Headlights are not just the significant lights in your vehicle. Guarantee that your hazard lights and signal lights are working properly.

Thirdly, inspect your car fluids. Coolant, oil, brake fluids, power steering fluid, and windscreen wash should be on the right level before your journey.

Lastly, check your battery and have a tune-up. Inspect your battery for damaged cables. Replace it if needed. Make sure that your blind spot monitoring system is working properly as well. You can also go for a tune-up to complete the vehicle check-up.

Prepare Your Emergency Kit

Don’t be complacent. There are a lot of things that could happen in the middle of the road. An emergency kit is essential in case of an accident and broken-down cars. But what are the contents of an emergency kit?

Firstly, your emergency kit must have a first aid kit. It contains bandages, gauzes, antiseptics, band-aids, and medicines, such as painkillers, antibiotic creams, motion sickness pills, antihistamines, and paracetamol.

Secondly, your emergency kit must have a battery-powered radio, spare mobile phone, flashlight and batteries, and basic tools, such as pliers and screwdrivers.

Lastly, your vehicle must be equipped with a fire extinguisher, flares, spare tire and tools for car repairs. Your GPS tracking system will also help you provide the location of the nearest repair centres, police stations, and hospitals in case of emergency.

Install Driver Assistance Technology

Investing in driver assistance technology is never a waste. These technologies ensure the safety of the driver and vehicle while on the road.

One of the most common and probably widely available in Singapore is the vehicle GPS tracking system. This technology is helpful, especially when travelling to unfamiliar places. If your car is stolen, it can be traced through the vehicle GPS tracking system.

On the other hand, the blind spot detection sensoris a helpful road assistance technology for beginner and veteran drivers. Not only does it reduce the risk of minor accidents due to blind spots, but the blind spot monitoring system also makes night driving safe, even in dark conditions.

Meanwhile, adriver monitoring systemhelps reduce road accidents caused by the driver. This technology can detect if the driver is drowsy, intoxicated, and has no road focus.

These technologies are not only for road trips but also for everyday driving errands.

Plan Ahead

Planning is the backbone of road trips. Basically, there is less chance for troubles to arise when you carefully plan your trip.

Firstly, make sure to familiarise yourself with your destination. The routes available and alternative ways. Stand by for road announcements such as closures and repairs way ahead of the trip. Take note that there are local governments that implement travel restrictions within their borders. Be aware of these policies.

Secondly, jot down all the emergency numbers, from hospitals, police, to towing services. Make accommodation booking ahead.

Lastly, make sure that the weather is clear during the dates of road trips.

Prepare Yourself

Of course, once the plan is good and the vehicle is in excellent condition, the last thing to prepare is the driver.

Road trips mean hours or even an entire day on the road. Having sufficient rest and sleep before the journey makes the driver more focused on the road as they drive.

Don’t drink alcohol the day before the journey. Apart from drinking and driving is illegal and punishable by law, you also risk your life, your passengers’ lives, and the lives of the people you share the road with.

Take time to learn basic car repair, such as changing tires beforehand. This knowledge is handy not just during road trips but on day to day driving errands as well. You also save money from towing services.

Even if your car is equipped with adriver monitoring system anddrivers fatigue management, the safety of the entire journey is still in your hands.

Takeaway

The last tip would be to relax and enjoy the trip! It’s the main goal of this quick weekend getaway in the first place, right? Obviously, you cannot enjoy the road trip if nasty surprises arise here and there along the journey.

By applying these tips, installing adriver monitoring system and ablind spot monitoring system, and preparing yourself, you ensure a safe and fun road trip with your friends and family.

The journey awaits! Buckle up and chase the sun!

