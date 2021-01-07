Secretarial Services Offers in Hong Kong 

Despite the number of employees you already have at your company, you still need a company secretary, under The Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. This may also mean engaging in Hong Kong secretarial services, which is highly beneficial for your business as company secretarial services would boost workflow efficiency and productivity within the company.

If you are looking for a good Hong Kong company secretary, you should get the best service provider there to meet your company’s needs. 3E Accounting Hong Kong is an innovative Hong Kong corporate service provider that would provide efficient and immediate services with the ideal turnaround time you need. As they function well in today’s technological set-up, you can count on this digital new-age accounting firm that functions through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

How Does 3E Accounting Hong Kong Function as a Secretarial Company?

3E Accounting Hong Kong is a multi-functional secretary company that could achieve your day-to-day clerical duties for you. Their services include:

Organization and maintenance of corporate and statutory documents of your company

As a Hong Kong secretary company, 3E Accounting provides you with services that include organizing and safekeeping all of the company’s documents. This would ensure that all proceedings and dealings of the company is well-documented and can be kept safe for future use.

Filing of annual return

Filing your annual returns does not have to be a hassle anymore. 3E Accounting Hong Kong can easily file your annual return for you even before the due date.

Assisting the company to observe government regulations

Since companies are subject to government regulations, having a company secretary would be helpful in order to ensure that your company is able to adhere to the government regulations to prevent conflicts in the future.

Preparing board minutes

Having a set agenda before every meeting is beneficial for an efficient flow of the meeting. It also ensures that all points would be discussed, which is why a company secretary would be helpful in the achievement of such.

Arranging law-mandated general meetings yearly

General meetings required by law can be easily arranged with the help of secretarial services because they can better coordinate with others and you can achieve proper delegation of work within the company.

What is 3E Accounting Well-Known For?

3E Accounting is well-known for being responsive and fast-paced which ensures cost-effectivity. Apart from being a Hong Kong secretary company, they do other tasks as well. Here are some of the program packages they offer.

Routine Packages

The following packages are free unless stated otherwise:

Annual Company Secretary Service – HK $1,500, but you can get up to 50% discount for the first year if you reach out to SME Entrepreneur Support Grant

Annual Return Submission

Assistance on the processing of Business Registration Fee

Application for an additional branch registration certificate – HK $200 fee exclusive of branch registration fee charged by the IRD yearly

Notification of commencement of business to IRD

Non-Routine Packages

The following are some, among many, non-routine packages 3E Accounting offers:

Approval of Director Fees in EGM – HK $500

Appointment of First Auditor – HK $500

Change in Auditor – HK $500

Change in Bank Signatory – HK $500

Resolution for Opening of Bank Account – HK $500

Resolution for Closing Bank Account – HK $500

Resolution for Declaring Dividend – HK $500 for the first shareholder / HK $300 per shareholder for subsequent shareholders

Services They Offer

Acting as Corporate Company Secretary for 12 months

Acting as the coordinator with the Hong Kong government

Preparer and filer of Annual Return to Companies Registry

Resolution for the Annual General Meeting

Keeper of Minutes and Register Books

Advisor on secretarial, statutory, compliance, accounting, and tax-related matters

3E Accounting promises that your future success lies with them because of their credible experts that come from different professional backgrounds.