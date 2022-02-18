Unwrapping the secrets to save your damaged iPhone 

We are living in a 21st century where no individual can imagine their life without their phone even for a second. But the question arises what to do, if your precious phone gets water damage?

Although maximum cell phones presently do have some extent of waterproofing, water can nonetheless do some actual harm to your phone. And after drying your iPhone, you may glimpse that some elements aren’t functioning properly. So can it be recouped? Or do you have to expend hundreds of bucks on a new iPhone?

The great news is yes, damp iPhone repair is possible. And yes, iPhone Repair in Singapore can overhaul any water destruction that happened to your iPhone. But first, try these techniques to avoid any additional harm to your iPhone. Moreover, for other repairs like glass, you will be glad to know that we offer cheap iPhone glass repair services as well.

Wet Cell Phone Repair: Can it Be Fixed?

So, how to fix a water damaged iPhone?

Relying on the breadth of destruction that was done to the iPhone, it is apparent that you may be able to remedy the problem at home. Here’s what you should attempt, and what you shouldn’t.

What To Do

Your answer to how to fix a water damaged iPhone begins with simple techniques like-

Withdraw the phone instantly from the source of the water. The lengthier it’s immersed, the harder it will be to overhaul it. If the iPhone is powered on yet, turn it off directly. An electrical charge can extremely harm moist circuitry so the quicker you can turn off the iPhone, the better.

Remove the case or cover, if there is one. Maintaining the case on the phone could arrest water in the phone.

Dry off the iPhone as best as you can with a lint-free fabric. That encompasses the headphone jack, charger, SIM slot, even your camera lens! You may need to disinfect the iPhone as well, particularly if it fell into the toilet.

Stick your iPhone in a bag, shut it up and let it air out for at least 24 hours. You may furthermore want to stick a napkin or paper towel in the bag to absorb the left moisture.

What Not To Do