Where to Buy Interface Carpet Tiles

If you’re looking for a durable and long lasting flooring solution for a commercial or public space, carpet tiles are always an excellent choice.

Interface carpet tiles are among the leading brands in the world. Launched in 1973, the company has gone from strength to strength, innovating new styles and techniques to make sure that it is always on the forefront of both style and technological advancement.

But where can you find a wide range of top quality interface carpets ready to be installed by a flooring specialist? Just check out the range at WJD Flooring.

Our Selection of Interface Floor Carpet Tiles

At WJD Flooring, we have almost 600 different Interface carpet tile designs available to choose from under nearly 20 different style categories.

Customers can choose from solid, geometric, linear and organic looks. The tiles also come in shaggy carpet and short pile carpet styles that offer density and quality for extra comfort underfoot.

This huge selection of looks and colours can allow business owners to select a design that ties in perfectly with their brand identity or the surrounding decor of a space.

The Benefits of Interface Carpet Tiles

Thanks to the company’s lengthy track record of producing high quality flooring solutions, Interface now manufactures some of the best high performance carpet tiles on the market.

Durable

Capable of withstanding long periods of heavy footfall and exceptionally easy to maintain and clean, Interface’s designs are ideal for busy offices and premises that are open to the public.

They are particularly popular in the hospitality, educational and commercial sectors – although their versatility means that they can be installed almost anywhere.

Comfortable

With such a significant capacity to withstand wear and tear, one might assume that comfort has been forced to take a lesser role in the manufacture of Interface carpet tiles.

However, over the years, the company has developed multiple techniques enabling the fabrication of dense, soft products that contribute significantly to their surrounding environment.

Eco Friendly

Interface manufactures their carpet tiles from recycled material, which means a reduction both in waste and in the use of energy to produce each one.

As a result, this flooring solution is ideal for businesses that prioritise the reduction of their carbon footprint.

Easy to Install

If required, WJD Flooring’s fitting specialists will install Interface carpet tiles on your behalf to ensure a perfect finish every time. We understand precisely how to treat your floor prior to laying carpet tiles to make sure that your chosen designs look and perform exactly how you want.

Interface carpet tiles come by the box, with each containing 5m2 worth of flooring. This equates to 20 individual 500mm x 500mm tiles.

For further information about the carpet tiles, vinyl tiles, entrance matting and vinyl flooring available from WJD Flooring, feel free to browse our range of products. If you have any questions about a particular product or service we offer, don’t hesitate to contact us today.