Buying diamond jewellery is like making an investment because it involves a large sum of money. There are a lot of counterfeits available in the market which makes the buying process extremely tricky because you do not want to end up putting your money in the wrong place. Apart from avoiding counterfeit, people are often concerned about which is the best diamond to buy and how they should go about the entire selection and buying process. The process may seem overwhelming, however, with a little bit of guidance you will be able to avoid making mistakes and ensure that you get only the best.

Keeping that in mind, below is your complete guide to buying diamond jewellery.

Choose the shape of the diamond – the first step to choosing the diamond is deciding the shape that you want to go for. There is no shape that is superior to the other, it is completely dependant on personal preference. If you want to gift your partner a heart shaped locket, then choose a diamond accordingly. The most common shape is a circle but the other shapes to choose from include, princess, oval, pear, heart and cushion among others. Once you have narrowed down on the shape, then the other steps follow.

Select the Carat Weight – the next most important thing to do is determine the carat weight you want your diamond to be. Whether you want to buy or gift a 1 carat or 2 carat diamond, depends on you. However, what should be kept in mind is that with the increase of the carat weight, the price of the diamond also increases. The carat weight also determines how large the diamond looks. If you are buying diamond pendants online or anything else, always be mindful of how big you want it to look.

Select the Cut Quality – cut quality is also an essential step in the process as it has a direct impact on the beauty of the diamond. The cut grades are not always standardized across all sellers; however, excellent and ideal cuts are the most recommended ones in the market.

Determine Colour Grade Change – the goal is to always buy a diamond that is white because it is of a higher quality. Different shapes reflect colour at different strengths, so the final appearance in terms of colour and the price will depend on the shape that you have chosen. However, there are also diamonds that are available in yellow colour but they are usually of an inferior quality.

Select Clarity Grade – clarity of the diamond is another important criterion in the process. It is about how blemish free and clean the diamond is. The better the clarity, the higher will be the price.

Cross Check the Certificate – only buy a diamond that has been approved by an authorized body. The seller must give you a certificate stating the same to prove the authenticity of the diamond. It is your right to get this certificate while buying.

This simple step-by-step guide should be able to help you make an informed decision and get the best value for your money. It is important to have some ideas in mind about what you want so that you do not become overwhelmed with all the options in front of you. It is also important to ensure that there is no need to rush through the process and make all the decisions in one sitting. For such an investment, it is important to make a well thought through decision and only then go ahead with the process.