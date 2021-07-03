Blow Dry Or Natural Hair Drying

Many people argue that blow-drying is harmful to our hair, and natural drying, on the contrary, helps it stay healthy and most importantly beautiful. However, in this case, not everything is as simple as it seems at first glance. The truth is that each of these options has its pros and cons, and it’s up to you to decide which method works best for you, your hair type, and its structure. Of course, you can just wash your hair very rarely, and thus these two options will disappear by themselves. But if you still want to decide which option is better, there are a couple of tips that can help you weigh the pros and cons and make the right choice in barbershop on Manhattan.

It is worth considering the fact that hair fragility can increase if the curls are wet for a long time. If you sleep with wet hair or braid it in the hope of surfing the curls, it is best to use a hairdryer and minimize the time it is exposed to moisture. Plus, when your hair is damp, it gets tangled more easily and is harder to style afterward. In this case, it is better to take a hairdryer and set a low temperature. This will reduce the possibility of hair damage than during natural drying. If you don’t want to skip this option, choose serums, coconut, or argan oils to prevent tangles and excessive frizz. After washing your hair, use a microfiber towel to cover your hair. It is better able to absorb water. Don’t rub hair, you’ll only make things worse. You can simply massage gently at the roots to add volume to your hair during natural drying.

We’ve all heard that hot temperatures can do a lot of hair damage. This is due to the fact that this temperature breaks the hair cuticle, and this makes your curls tough, dry, and susceptible to damage. Hot temperatures can also remove moisture and cause split ends, frizz, and unruly strands. Excessive use of this temperature, if you are also styling your hair with flat irons, it can reduce the production of natural oils that nourish your roots and thus the entire length of your hair. The result is dandruff and dry scalp. However, blow-drying can be safe and effective on hair. The first tip is not to set the appliance to a high temperature. The low temperature will prevent hair damage.

Remember to always use thermal protection whenever your hair is exposed to hot air and do not blow-dry one section for a long time. After the above information, you can determine for yourself how best to dry your hair. In any case, washing and drying your hair a couple of times a week will cause less trauma to your curls. Again, if you blow-dry your hair, set the temperature to the lowest setting and use thermal protection. If you choose to dry your hair naturally, remove excess moisture from your hair and use products that will protect your hair from tangles.

