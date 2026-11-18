Crickex Affiliate – Practical Guide to the Crickex Partner Program

What is the Crickex Partner Program?

The Crickex partner program is a revenue‑share affiliate scheme designed for marketers who want to promote Crickex’s online casino and sports‑betting platform. It targets publishers, influencers and betting communities in Bangladesh, offering them a way to earn money every time a referred player places a bet or spins a slot. The programme is built around transparent tracking, real‑time reporting and a tiered commission model that rewards higher performance.

Unlike some generic affiliate networks, Crickex focuses on the local market: the site is available in Bengali, supports Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) deposits, and complies with the licensing authority that covers South Asian operators. For a Bangladeshi affiliate, this means the audience will feel at home, which typically translates into better conversion rates and more stable earnings.

How to Register and Get Started

Signing up for the Crickex partner program is straightforward. First, visit the official affiliate portal and click the “Sign Up” button. You will be asked for basic contact details, your website or social‑media URLs, and a short description of how you plan to market Crickex. After submitting the form, a verification email arrives within minutes – just click the link to confirm your address.

Once verified, you’ll receive your unique affiliate ID and access to the dashboard where you can generate tracking links, banners and deep‑links. The dashboard also shows your first‑time deposit conversions in real time, so you can see what works and what doesn’t. When you’re ready to start promoting, you can log in through the Crickex partner login Cumilla and begin copying assets.

Commission Structure and Earnings Potential

Crickex offers a tiered revenue‑share model that scales with the net gaming revenue (NGR) generated by your referred players. The more active bettors you bring, the higher the percentage you keep. Below is a quick snapshot of the current commission tiers:

Monthly NGR (BDT) Commission Rate Typical Payout (BDT) 0 – 500,000 25% Up to 125,000 500,001 – 1,500,000 30% Up to 450,000 1,500,001 – 3,000,000 35% Up to 1,050,000 Above 3,000,000 40% Unlimited

Payments are processed on a weekly basis, provided you have met the minimum withdrawal threshold of BDT 10,000 and passed the KYC verification. The system supports instant payouts to local bank accounts, which is a big plus for affiliates who need cash flow for marketing campaigns.

Bonuses and Promotions You Can Leverage

Crickex keeps its player base engaged with a rotating catalogue of casino bonuses, welcome offers and seasonal promotions. As an affiliate, you can tap into these campaigns to boost your conversion rates. Here are the most common promotions you’ll want to highlight:

Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to BDT 5,000 plus 50 free spins on selected slots.

100% match up to BDT 5,000 plus 50 free spins on selected slots. Live Casino Cashback: 10% cashback on losses incurred in live dealer games for the first 7 days.

10% cashback on losses incurred in live dealer games for the first 7 days. Sports Betting Free Bet: Up to BDT 2,000 free bet on cricket matches during the Bangla Premier League.

When you promote these offers, be sure to mention the wagering requirements (usually 30x the bonus amount) and any game restrictions. Clear communication avoids player disappointment and improves your reputation as a trustworthy partner.

Payment Methods, Withdrawal Speed, and Security

Bangladeshi affiliates appreciate a variety of deposit and payout options. Crickex supports the following local payment methods:

Bank transfers via local BDT accounts. Mobile wallets such as bKash and Nagad. Visa/MasterCard debit cards.

Withdrawals are processed within 24‑48 hours for bank transfers and almost instantly for mobile wallets, which is considered fast in the regional market. All transactions are encrypted with SSL 256‑bit encryption, and the platform holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, adding an extra layer of credibility.

Marketing Tools and Ongoing Support

The affiliate dashboard provides a library of ready‑made banners, text links and deep‑link generators. Assets are automatically updated whenever Crickex launches a new game or promotion, so you never have to redesign your creatives. For beginners, the “Starter Kit” includes a step‑by‑step guide and sample copy that can be copy‑pasted into blogs or social posts.

If you run into any issues, a dedicated affiliate support team is reachable via live chat, email and WhatsApp. The team speaks both English and Bengali, which cuts down the language barrier that many new affiliates face. They also offer quarterly webinars that explain upcoming changes to the commission model or new marketing opportunities.

Mobile and Live Casino Integration

More than half of Bangladeshi internet users access gambling sites on their smartphones. Crickex’s mobile‑optimized site works flawlessly on Android and iOS, and the affiliate platform mirrors this responsiveness. You can generate mobile‑specific deep‑links that automatically open the Crickex app, improving the player journey from click to first deposit.

The live casino section features real‑time dealers for games like Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack. Highlighting live dealer games can attract a more premium audience, which in turn raises the average NGR per player. When you talk about the live casino, mention the high RTP (return‑to‑player) rates and the fact that the streams are available in high definition.

Responsible Gambling and Compliance in Bangladesh

Crickex takes responsible gambling seriously and provides tools such as self‑exclusion, deposit limits and reality checks. As an affiliate, you are required to display responsible‑gambling messages on any page that promotes the brand. This not only keeps you compliant with local regulations but also builds trust with your audience.

Bangladesh does not have a specific licensing regime for online gambling, but Crickex operates under a reputable offshore license and adheres to international AML (anti‑money‑laundering) standards. Make sure your promotional material does not target minors and that you clearly state the legal age for gambling in Bangladesh (18+).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long does it take to receive my first commission?

A: Once a referred player makes a qualifying deposit and fulfills the 30x wagering requirement, the NGR is calculated and added to your balance. Payments are then sent out on the next scheduled payout cycle, usually within 48 hours.

Q: Can I promote Crickex on social media?

A: Yes, but you must follow the platform’s brand guidelines and include the mandatory responsible‑gambling disclaimer. Images should not depict under‑18 individuals and must not promote excessive gambling.

Ready to turn your traffic into steady revenue? Join the Crickex partner program today and start using the tools, bonuses and support that are tailored for the Bangladeshi market.