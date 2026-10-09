How Parents Compare Day Camp Options Before Summer Starts

By early February, the pool is already half gone. The camp you toured in September had forty spots and now it has a waitlist, and you’re reading cancellation policies on your phone at a red light. That’s the real calendar of summer camp planning, and it has almost nothing to do with the polished brochures you’ll get in March.

So here’s the short version: start comparing in January, tour two or three places in person before you pay a deposit, and weight staffing continuity higher than the fancy activity list. Most families get this backwards. They scroll photo galleries for weeks, then panic-enroll somewhere based on a coupon code, then spend June crossing their fingers.

If you’d rather work from a real list than a facebook group thread, you can find a Camps ‘R’ Us near you and compare the tour dates side by side. I’d still tour more than one. Even the best-run camp looks different in February than it does in July.

What is the actual deadline for summer camp signup?

There’s no national deadline. Camps set their own enrollment windows, and they fill in the order deposits arrive. That’s why the parents who seem weirdly calm about all this are usually the ones who toured in the fall.

You can see the shape of the demand in the numbers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, recreation and camp-related work is one of the more seasonal employment categories in the country, with hiring ramping up sharply in late spring and dropping off by fall. Counselor hiring tells you a lot about capacity. When a camp is still recruiting in May, its group sizes tend to swell, and that’s when ratios slide.

Marisol’s Rule for choosing a camp

A friend of mine, Marisol, runs the sign-up for four families in her neighborhood, mostly because she’s the one who hates surprises. Her approach is simple and I’ve stolen it: three tours, two questions, one deposit.

Three tours means you physically stand in the parking lot, use the bathroom, and watch how staff greet kids at pickup. Two questions means you ask the same two things at every camp, so the answers are comparable. One deposit means you pay one place and stop second-guessing.

The two questions are the part people get wrong. Ask first: how many counselors returned from last summer, as a rough percentage? Ask second: what happens on a rainy Wednesday, in detail, hour by hour?

Those questions work because the answers are hard to fake. A director who knows their return rate answers in three seconds. A director who doesn’t will talk about their philosophy of childhood. And the rainy day answer separates the camps that have a gym, an art room, and a backup plan from the ones that put on a movie and hope the sun comes back.

I’d rank rainy day planning above almost everything else on your list, including the pool. A camp can lose an entire week to weather. Twenty-five kids in a stuffy multipurpose room with one counselor and a Disney DVD is a very long Tuesday.

Watch the staffing ratio, not the activity brochure

Every camp lists swimming, gaga, arts and crafts, field trips. Those pages are interchangeable, which should tell you something. The differences live in how many adults are standing in the room.

Ask for the ratio by age group, not overall. A camp that runs a generous ratio for the youngest group and thins out for nine-year-olds is telling you where its attention goes. Also ask whether counselors float between groups or stay with one cabin all summer. Floating counselors cover breaks; assigned counselors know which kid is afraid of the diving board by week two.

One more thing to poke at: certification. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes guidance on youth program health practices, including staff training and illness protocols, and any camp director should be able to tell you how theirs lines up without reaching for a binder.

Run the full cost before you compare price tags

Weekly rates are the number everyone quotes and the least useful number on the page. Build a real total: base tuition times the number of weeks you actually need, then add early drop-off, late pickup, transportation, swimming lessons, hot lunch, and the spirit wear that gets sold on day one.

Two camps twenty minutes apart can end up within a hundred dollars of each other once you do that math, which changes the whole decision. A camp with a lower sticker price and paid extended hours often costs more than the one that includes them.

Also pull the refund policy and read the part about mid-summer withdrawal. Summer plans wobble. Sometimes a job changes, sometimes a kid hates it by week three. Know what you’d get back before you’re emotional about it.

Compare this Weak answer Strong answer Counselor return rate “We have great staff.” A rough percentage, said without hedging Rainy day plan “We keep them busy.” Named rooms, named activities, hour by hour Ratio by age One number for the whole camp A different number per age group Total cost Weekly rate only Add-ons and extended hours itemized

A quick checklist for tour day

Watch drop-off and pickup. Do staff know kids by name? Use the bathroom. If that’s rough, ask about the rest. Ask what a counselor’s day looks like from arrival to dismissal. Ask how often the same group keeps the same counselor all summer. Confirm the daily screen time policy, because every camp has one, even if it’s unwritten. Get the withdrawal and refund terms in writing before you sign. Ask when final payment is due, not just the deposit.

If you get through all seven and the director is still enjoying the conversation, that’s a good sign. The best ones talk about individual kids. The vaguest ones talk about “the camp experience.”

The outsider’s advantage

One thing worth naming, since it took me years to notice: camps that cater to families from outside their immediate neighborhood tend to run tighter operations. They have to. Parents who drive twenty-five minutes can’t pop in at noon, so the camp builds its communication around that distance, with daily updates, photo drops, and phone calls that actually get returned.

There’s a version of this at the federal level too. The Department of the Interior runs outdoor programs for young people on public lands every summer, and the way those programs document safety, staffing, and supervision is a decent benchmark for what a well-run operation bothers to write down. If a camp can’t describe its own safety plan out loud, the brochure won’t save you.

Drive time matters more than the map suggests. Twenty-five minutes each way is fifty minutes a day, which is a real cost, and it’s the reason a lot of families end up at the camp closest to home rather than the one they liked best. That’s not settling. Proximity buys you patience on the hard mornings.

Where this lands

Tour early, ask the two questions that can’t be faked, do the full cost math, and read the refund page before you’re emotionally invested. That’s the whole method, and it beats another month of brochure browsing.

You won’t get perfect information, and no camp will survive a forensic audit of its own website. You’re looking for signs of a place that runs on routines rather than improvisation.

So which camp is closest to your commute, and have you actually stood in its parking lot yet?