Why Construction Contracts Fail Before the First Shovel Hits the Ground

Nine out of ten large construction projects run over budget. That number sounds like a site execution problem. It isn’t. The real damage usually happens inside a conference room, weeks or months before any concrete gets poured, when the contract gets signed with loose language, undefined responsibilities, and no plan for what happens when things go wrong.

Construction projects are, structurally speaking, disputes waiting to happen. You have multiple parties, a single fixed price, an evolving design, and a schedule that reality will test every single week. The contract is supposed to hold all of that together. When it doesn’t, the fallout can erase a project’s profit margin entirely and sometimes the project itself.

This isn’t an argument for paranoia. It’s an argument for precision.

The Numbers That Should Keep Every Developer Up at Night

Cost overruns and schedule blowouts aren’t freak events. A 2017 McKinsey Global Institute report on construction productivity found that nine out of ten infrastructure megaprojects face cost overruns that add, on average, 70 percent to the original budget. The research also found that 61 percent of projects exceeded their original schedule. You can read the full McKinsey analysis of construction delivery failures (2017) to see just how consistent this pattern is across regions and project types.

Smaller commercial projects aren’t immune. The same forces that derail a billion-dollar highway project, ambiguous scope, poor change-order discipline, and vague risk allocation, show up on a $3 million retail buildout just as reliably. The dollar amounts are different. The mechanisms are identical.

The underlying problem is almost always contractual. Poor site conditions don’t cause a dispute. A contract that never clearly defined who bears the risk of poor site conditions does.

Where Contracts Actually Break Down

Most contract failures don’t come from missing clauses. They come from clauses that both parties read differently and neither party asked about at signing. Scope of work definitions are the most common offender. Owners tend to write them in terms of outcomes (“a fully functional commercial kitchen”). Contractors tend to price them in terms of tasks. When the two don’t align, every gap becomes a change order, and every change order is a potential dispute.

Research published on PPP contract management projects shows that disputes often occur due to ambiguous contract drafting, misunderstandings of the intent of risks transferred, and the differing interpretation of complex bespoke terms. One study found an 84 percent probability that at least some problem will occur within a given construction project, and a 10 percent probability that a delayed payment or damage claim will escalate to arbitration or other legal steps. That 10 percent sounds manageable until you’re in it, and until you realize that Frontiers in Built Environment’s 2022 study on construction contract management problems identified inadequate contractual risk allocation as a primary driver across every project type studied.

Change orders deserve their own category. Contract change orders are changes in construction work or scope that alter the original contract amount or completion date; common causes include design changes, scope changes, and force majeure events, and if not managed carefully, they can result in poor project performance or contract termination. The dispute rarely starts with the change itself. It starts with a contract that never said how changes would be priced, who approves them, or what documentation is required.

A Scenario That Plays Out More Often Than Anyone Admits

Picture a commercial developer in the Midwest signing a guaranteed maximum price contract for a $4.2 million office renovation. The contract uses a standard form, mostly unmodified, with a scope attachment that runs three pages and includes the phrase “all work necessary to complete the project as intended.” That phrase sounds harmless. It becomes a $380,000 argument six months later when the general contractor argues that certain mechanical upgrades fall outside the original scope, and the owner argues they were obviously implied.

The mechanical work itself isn’t complicated. The documentation was. Neither party had a process for capturing scope decisions made verbally during design meetings. Neither side had defined “as intended” anywhere in the contract. The fight that followed had nothing to do with the quality of anyone’s work and everything to do with a three-word phrase that a 30-minute conversation at contract signing could have resolved.

That’s the CAPR problem, which I’d describe as the Contract Alignment and Pre-construction Review gap. Most project teams spend enormous energy on design, scheduling, and procurement. They spend almost none on sitting with the contract and asking: “If something goes wrong with this specific item, what does this document actually say?” Not what they think it says. What it says.

The CAPR Framework: Four Questions to Ask Before You Sign

The CAPR Framework isn’t a checklist as much as it’s a discipline. Apply it to every major contract before execution.

C – Clarity of Scope: Could two experienced contractors read your scope section and price it within 10 percent of each other? If not, the language isn’t tight enough.

Could two experienced contractors read your scope section and price it within 10 percent of each other? If not, the language isn’t tight enough. A – Allocation of Risk: For every known risk (weather, subsurface conditions, supply chain delays), does the contract say explicitly who bears it? “Industry standard” is not an answer.

For every known risk (weather, subsurface conditions, supply chain delays), does the contract say explicitly who bears it? “Industry standard” is not an answer. P – Process for Changes: Is there a named approval chain, a pricing method, and a documentation requirement for every change order? Missing any one of these three is how change orders become claims.

Is there a named approval chain, a pricing method, and a documentation requirement for every change order? Missing any one of these three is how change orders become claims. R – Resolution Path: Before a dispute becomes a lawsuit, what does the contract require? Mediation first? A defined notice period? Many owners have no idea what their own contract demands of them procedurally.

Running through those four questions before signing won’t prevent every problem. But it forces both parties to articulate assumptions they’d otherwise leave unstated, and unstated assumptions are where most construction litigation is born.

When Prevention Didn’t Happen: What to Do Next

Some projects arrive at dispute without good contract language in place. That’s not a reason to panic, and it’s not a reason to immediately reach for litigation as a first move. What matters most at that point is documentation: daily logs, emails, meeting minutes, photos, and change order records, organized into a coherent timeline before anyone starts arguing about whose version of events is accurate.

Research from the National Academies found that some claims between owners and contractors were settled with the promise of future work, and that where contractors had a very high expectation of future work, the frequency of claims was less than 10 percent. The business relationship, when it still has value to both sides, is often the single most effective dispute-resolution tool available.

Burning it prematurely by moving to litigation before exhausting direct negotiation almost always costs both parties more than the original dispute was worth. You can explore that dynamic further through the National Academies report on best dispute resolution practices in construction (2007), which remains one of the most thorough owner-side analyses available.

That said, there are situations where the dispute is too large, the relationship too damaged, or the positions too far apart for informal resolution to work. Owners, contractors, and subcontractors who reach that point need people who understand both the legal mechanics and the practical realities of construction projects, which is why experienced construction litigation and contract counsel from Strauss Troy represent a different kind of resource than general commercial litigators, who rarely know what a differing site conditions clause means or how to read a CPM schedule delay analysis.

The Real Return on Contract Investment

Contract Weakness Common Consequence Prevention Point Vague scope language Change order disputes Pre-signing scope alignment session No change order process Unapproved cost escalation Named approval chain in contract body Undefined risk allocation Delay and acceleration claims Explicit risk matrix attached to contract Missing dispute ladder Immediate litigation instead of mediation Tiered resolution clause with notice periods No documentation protocol Disputed facts, lost claims Daily log and RFI requirements in specs

The time spent getting a construction contract right, before work starts, is almost always the cheapest investment a project will make. Every vague sentence you leave in a contract is a future negotiation you’ve agreed to have under pressure, with money already spent and relationships already strained.

The question isn’t whether your next project will face unexpected conditions. It will. The question is whether your contract will give you a clear path through them, or whether it’ll leave you arguing about what everyone thought they agreed to.